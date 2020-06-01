College notebook: Waldorf's Widener earns academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waldorf distance runner Marissa Widener was recognized as one of the Midwest's best student-athletes last week, as she was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Cross Country/Track and Field team.

She was one of 10 people named to the NAIA District Three All-Academic Team. To earn recognition as a CoSIDA Academic All-District or All-American team member, a student-athlete must be a major contributor in their sport while also maintaining at least a 3.30 GPA in all their collegiate work.

Widener has qualified for the NAIA National Championship three times, twice in Cross Country and once in track and field. She holds school records in the half marathon, full marathon, and the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Nine Waldorf bowlers named NCBCA Scholar-Athletes

Nine Waldorf bowelrs were named NCBCA Scholar-Athlees this past week, a national honor reserved for active members of an athletic team that maintain a 3.5 GPA.

Senior Olivia Kubis earned the honor for a fourth consecutive season, while junior LeeAnn Helgevold and sophomore Ryan Swiderski earned their second honor.

Bethany Rehse joins Waldorf women's hoops squad