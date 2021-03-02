College notebook: Waldorf's Minor Jr., Smith honored by NSAA

Quincy Minor Jr. and Lorenzo Smith led the way for the Waldorf men’s basketball team this season and were recognized for that fact by the North Star Athletic Association coaches as both were named to the All-Conference team Monday.
According to a Waldorf release, Minor Jr., who led the Warriors and the NSAA in scoring, was named to the All-NSAA First Team, while Smith, who was second on the team and eighth in the NSAA in scoring, and led Waldorf in assists, was named to the All-NSAA Honorable Mention Team.
The honor is the first for both players.
Minor Jr., a junior, 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 19.4 points per game for the Warriors while grabbing 3.4 rebounds per game. He also added a team-high 28 made 3-pointers on the season.
As for Smith, a 6-1, junior point guard, he averaged 13.5 points per game and 5.0 rebounds, which was second on the Warrior team. He also led the team with 51 assists and a team-high 26 steals.
Lair-VanMeter named to All-NSAA team
For the second straight season, Waldorf's Tina Lair-VanMeter was recognized by the coaches of the North Star Athletic Association.
After leading the Warriors in scoring and rebounding, and ranking in the Top 5 in the league in both categories, Lair-VanMeter was named to the All-NSAA Honorable Mention Team for the second straight year on Monday.
Lair-VanMeter, a senior, 6-foot forward for the Warriors, averaged 15.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per contest this season, which ranks her fifth-best in scoring in the NSAA and third-best in rebounding.
Bouse named NSAA Pitcher of the Week
Waldorf pitcher Bre Bouse enjoyed a strong collegiate debut over the weekend, battling to keep her team in both games she pitched in against Mount Mercy.
While not earning a decision in either contest on Friday or Saturday, Bouse’s efforts earned her recognition from the North Star Athletic Association as she was named NSAA Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Friday night, Bouse, a 5-foot-6, sophomore right-handed pitcher made her collegiate debut for the Warriors pitching an inning of relief against Mount Mercy, giving up one run, but also recording a strikout in the circle. She received no decision in her first collegiate appearance.
On Saturday, she made her first collegiate start, once again against Mount Mercy, and pitched 5 1-3 innings, giving up five earned runs while striking out one batter, but again did not earn a decision as the contest went 10 innings.
The honor is the first for Bouse and for the Waldorf softball team this spring.