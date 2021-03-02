College notebook: Waldorf's Minor Jr., Smith honored by NSAA

Quincy Minor Jr. and Lorenzo Smith led the way for the Waldorf men’s basketball team this season and were recognized for that fact by the North Star Athletic Association coaches as both were named to the All-Conference team Monday.

According to a Waldorf release, Minor Jr., who led the Warriors and the NSAA in scoring, was named to the All-NSAA First Team, while Smith, who was second on the team and eighth in the NSAA in scoring, and led Waldorf in assists, was named to the All-NSAA Honorable Mention Team.

The honor is the first for both players.

Minor Jr., a junior, 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 19.4 points per game for the Warriors while grabbing 3.4 rebounds per game. He also added a team-high 28 made 3-pointers on the season.

As for Smith, a 6-1, junior point guard, he averaged 13.5 points per game and 5.0 rebounds, which was second on the Warrior team. He also led the team with 51 assists and a team-high 26 steals.

Lair-VanMeter named to All-NSAA team

For the second straight season, Waldorf's Tina Lair-VanMeter was recognized by the coaches of the North Star Athletic Association.