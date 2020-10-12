College notebook: Waldorf's Gifford again named Player of Week

For the second straight week Waldorf’s kicker has been honored by the North Star Athletic Association.
On Monday, the Warriors’ Slater Gifford was named the NSAA/Dacotah Bank Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts on the field in Waldorf’s 55-21 home win over Mayville State on Saturday.
Gifford accounted for 13 points in the victory, kicking a pair of field goals early in the second half, then adding a perfect 7-of-7 point-after-touchdown attempt.
Gifford booted field goals of 23- and 24-yards in the third quarter, stretching a 28-21 lead to 34-21 in favor of the Warriors.
Gifford and the rest of the Warriors are back in action this weekend at home, once again, hosting Valley City State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bolstorff Field for homecoming.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Waldorf's Boyd named AII Player of Week
Sophomore Sydney Boyd led the way offensively for the Warriors in a pair of road games last week, a performance that earned her honors as she was named the Association of Independent Institutions (AII) Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.
On Monday at Viterbo, Boyd scored the game-tying goal for Waldorf. The Warriors eventually fell 3-2 to the V-Hawks.
Boyd then led the way with a pair of shots on goal in the Warriors’ 4-0 loss at St. Ambrose on Saturday.
Through four games so far this season, Boyd has three goals and an assist for the Warriors, who are back in action on Sunday and Monday playing in Lincoln, Ill., against Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian.
HOCKEY
Waldorf falls <br />to U. of Mary
The Warrior hockey team turned in its best performance of the young season Sunday afternoon for 30 minutes on the ice.
Unfortunately for Waldorf, the University of Mary dominated the second half of their non-conference contest at the Albert Lea Ice Arena, pulling away for an 8-2 win over the Warriors.
Playing their third game of the new season, and third game of the weekend, the Warriors (0-3-0 overall) fell behind early, allowing a power-play goal to the visitors before rallying.
The Warriors return to the ice on Friday and Saturday when they host non-conference foe Iowa State in an in-state battle. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Albert Lea Ice Arena, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!