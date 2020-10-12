College notebook: Waldorf's Gifford again named Player of Week

Boyd then led the way with a pair of shots on goal in the Warriors’ 4-0 loss at St. Ambrose on Saturday.

Through four games so far this season, Boyd has three goals and an assist for the Warriors, who are back in action on Sunday and Monday playing in Lincoln, Ill., against Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian.

HOCKEY

Waldorf falls <br />to U. of Mary



The Warrior hockey team turned in its best performance of the young season Sunday afternoon for 30 minutes on the ice.

Unfortunately for Waldorf, the University of Mary dominated the second half of their non-conference contest at the Albert Lea Ice Arena, pulling away for an 8-2 win over the Warriors.

Playing their third game of the new season, and third game of the weekend, the Warriors (0-3-0 overall) fell behind early, allowing a power-play goal to the visitors before rallying.

The Warriors return to the ice on Friday and Saturday when they host non-conference foe Iowa State in an in-state battle. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Albert Lea Ice Arena, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0