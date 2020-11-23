College notebook: Waldorf women's wrestling ranked 19th

FOREST CITY – The Waldorf women’s wrestling team starts the season ranked No. 19 in the nation, and with three wrestlers ranked in the Top 20 in their respective weight class.

According to a Waldorf release, the Warriors received 35 points in the first NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll released this week, landing them in a tie for 19th with Lourdes (Ohio).

Wayland Baptist, of Texas, was the No. 1-ranked team in the nation with 188 points.

Individually, Waldorf’s Akina Yamada, Diana Dzasezeva and Berenice Espino all were also ranked in the Top 20 individually as Yamada was ranked fifth at 143 pounds, Dzasezeva was ranked sixth at 136 pounds, and Espino was ranked 17th at 155 pounds.

Yamada, Dzasezeva, Espino and the rest of the Waldorf women’s wrestling team return to action on January 9 competing at the Ottawa University tournament in Kansas.

