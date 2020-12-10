 Skip to main content
College Notebook: Waldorf women's soccer adds a pair of Hawaiian players
The Waldorf women's soccer team added a pair of players from the islands this week, as the Warriors announced the signing of Precious Brown and Kayli-Marie Makiya, both from Hawaii. 

Brown is a defender/midfielder who served as the kicker of her high school football team, and also was a state place winner in wrestling, finishing fifth in state at 145 after winning the 2019 Interscholastic League of Hawaii Championships. She also led her club soccer team, the Hawaii Soccer Academy to a runner-up finish at the 2019 Hawaii State Cup. 

Makiya was named an Honorable Mention All-Hawaii player as a junior. As a freshman, Makiya's high school team, the Waipahu Marauders, finished fifth at state. Her club team won the USCS HI state cup championship in 2017. 

Brown and Makiya are the first two members of the Warriors' 2021 recruiting class. Waldorf will resume its season in March after playing to a 6-4 record this past fall. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

