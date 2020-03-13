COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Waldorf hockey’s Sperling named to MCH All-Rookie team
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Waldorf hockey's Sperling named to MCH All-Rookie team

Janeck Sperling

Sperling

Waldorf University freshman Janeck Sperling made a huge impact on the ice for the Warriors in his first season, leading the team in assists and finishing second in goals and points this winter.

That standout effort for the Waldorf hockey team earned the forward from Krefeld, Germany, a place on the Midwest Collegiate Hockey league’s All-Rookie Team, which was announced Thursday.

Sperling scored 17 goals and added 17 assists in 26 games for the Warriors (9-16-2 overall) and was second in total points with 34 on the season.

