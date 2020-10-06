College Notebook: Two Waldorf football players named Players of the Week

NIACC's Doherty snags team win at DMACC Invite

NIACC golfer John Doherty led the Trojans on Monday at the DMACC Invitational on Monday, with a score of 39-41-80, as NIACC placed 10th in the team standings. The Trojans finished with a team score of 330, while Iowa Western took the title with a 286.

"It was an ugly day for the men (Monday)," NIACC coach Chris Frenz said. "We took a big step backwards."

Lunning ties for seventh overall at DMACC Invite

NIACC's Thea Lunning placed seventh overall the DMACC Invitational golf tournament Monday. Lunning shot a 42-44-86 for the Trojans women's team.

Iowa Western won the team title with an overall score of 335, while Central College placed second at 344.

Hailey Panos placed second for the Trojans, and 20th overall with a score of 46-47-93, while Ashely Voves tied for 30th at 47-51-98.

"It was a difficult scoring day and kind of a tough way to end the fall season for the women," Frenz said. "We've had a really nice fall season with a couple of wins, so we have a lot of positives to think about during the offseason to prepare for the spring."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

