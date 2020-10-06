College Notebook: Two Waldorf football players named Players of the Week

Two Waldorf football players were named North Star Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday, as linebacker Thomas Edwards and kicker Slater Gifford both received the honor.
Edwards was named the Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles, and a pair of sacks in the Warriors 20-14 win at Dakota State. Gifford was named Special Teams Player of the week after making a pair of field goals and converting two extra points.
Gifford averaged 54.4 yards per kick in kick-off situations. The two awards make it five Waldorf players who have been named Player of the Week this season. Taylen Alexander, Wayne Parrish, and Tyler Dennis earned the honor earlier this season.
Waldorf golf finishes second at Viterbo Invitational
The Waldorf men's golf team finished second overall at the Viterbo Invitational on Saturday, as the Warriors finished 12 shots off the pace set by champion Luther College.
Waldorf's Cole Ruckman finished second in the individual standings, with a score of 77, eight strokes off the winning mark. Luther College's Ben Phipps took the individual title with a score of 77.
As a team, Waldorf shot 324, while Luther College shot a 312.
"Brutally windy conditions really tested our guys today in all facets of the game,” Waldorf head coach Mark Clouse said. “Overall they handled it quite well.”
NIACC's Doherty snags team win at DMACC Invite
NIACC golfer John Doherty led the Trojans on Monday at the DMACC Invitational on Monday, with a score of 39-41-80, as NIACC placed 10th in the team standings. The Trojans finished with a team score of 330, while Iowa Western took the title with a 286.
"It was an ugly day for the men (Monday)," NIACC coach Chris Frenz said. "We took a big step backwards."
Lunning ties for seventh overall at DMACC Invite
NIACC's Thea Lunning placed seventh overall the DMACC Invitational golf tournament Monday. Lunning shot a 42-44-86 for the Trojans women's team.
Iowa Western won the team title with an overall score of 335, while Central College placed second at 344.
Hailey Panos placed second for the Trojans, and 20th overall with a score of 46-47-93, while Ashely Voves tied for 30th at 47-51-98.
"It was a difficult scoring day and kind of a tough way to end the fall season for the women," Frenz said. "We've had a really nice fall season with a couple of wins, so we have a lot of positives to think about during the offseason to prepare for the spring."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
