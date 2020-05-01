College notebook: NIACC's Wickering signs to run at Waldorf University

An All-Eastern Wisconsin honorable mention selection as a senior, Schaefer was a four-year player for the Huskies and a two-year starter who hammered out 153 kills in 87 sets as a senior while adding 25 blocks and 258 digs.

As for McKaylee, she is a two-year player and started as a senior for the Indians. She recorded 107 digs in 64 sets this past fall.

As for her sister, McKenzie, she was the Northern Illinois Conference MVP in 2018, was All-NIC as a junior and senior, and honorable mention All-NIC as a sophomore. She also earned All-Region Team honors as a junior and senior.

A three-year player and starter for the Indians, McKenzie recorded 266 kills in 79 sets this past fall while adding in 10 blocks and 194 digs for Honoegah Community HS.

“Kenzie is a really dynamic athlete,” Ebenhoe said. “She plays with an incredible amount of passion and is capable of affecting all facets of the game. She is a natural leader and someone her teammates consistently look to.”

McKenzie, who like her sister plans to major in Biology, said: “Being able to compete at the collegiate level means everything. Ever since I was little I knew volleyball was what I wanted. Because of it I lost many friends, but also gained lifelong ones.