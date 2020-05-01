College notebook: NIACC's Wickering signs to run at Waldorf University

NIACC sophomore Alana Wickering signed a national letter of intent Thursday to run cross country and track and field at Waldorf University, according to a NIACC release.
Waldorf is a NAIA school that competes in the North Star Athletic Association.
"I want to thank my coaches, teammates, teachers and friends at NIACC for supporting and providing me with so many opportunities," Wickering said on her Twitter account. "It's time for the next chapter."
Wickering, who is from Mason City, earned honorable mention all-NJCAA Region XI cross country honors in 2019 by placing 19th in a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds in the 5-kilometer race.
Wickering placed seventh in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 3:41.98 at the NJCAA Region XI indoor track and field meet in February.
Waldorf softball adds multi-talented catcher to roster
Waldorf University softball coach Lexy Determan added a multi-talented student-athlete from just a few hours down the road to her roster, according to a Waldorf release.
Melcher-Dallas High School multi-sport athlete and softball catcher Angel Beaty signed a letter of intent this week to play for the Warriors in spring 2021, the release said.
“We are excited to see what Angel will bring to the table for us,” Determan said. “She hit .380 for her high school squad with 14 doubles. She is strong and has power, and she is in the right mindset to continue to work hard."
Beaty earned Second Team All-Bluegrass honors as a junior hitting .380 and driving in 26 runs for the Saints, while throwing out 8-of-19 base-stealers as the team’s catcher. She also was Second Team All-Bluegrass as a sophomore, and earned All-Bluegrass honorable mention honors as a freshman.
Beaty stayed busy playing plenty of sports in high school, playing golf for three seasons, basketball for four years, and even played four seasons of football for the Saints, while also playing and starting for four seasons on the softball diamond.
Waldorf volleyball adds depth
A young and talented Waldorf volleyball team is adding more depth to its youth movement with the addition of three more additions to the recruiting class of 2020.
Warrior head coach Bri Ebenhoe announced the signing of sisters McKaylee and McKenzie Kidd from Roscoe, Illinois, and Mount Calvary, Wisconsin, product Alisha Schaefer each to a letter of intent.
All three will be freshmen in the classroom and on the court this fall and bring the Warriors recruiting Class of 2020 to nine players as they join six recruits who committed in the fall of 2019.
Schaefer is a 5-foot-8 outside hitter and defensive specialist from New Holstein High School, McKaylee is a 5-6 libero from Honoegah Community High School, and McKenzie is a 5-8 outside hitter from Honoegah.
An All-Eastern Wisconsin honorable mention selection as a senior, Schaefer was a four-year player for the Huskies and a two-year starter who hammered out 153 kills in 87 sets as a senior while adding 25 blocks and 258 digs.
As for McKaylee, she is a two-year player and started as a senior for the Indians. She recorded 107 digs in 64 sets this past fall.
As for her sister, McKenzie, she was the Northern Illinois Conference MVP in 2018, was All-NIC as a junior and senior, and honorable mention All-NIC as a sophomore. She also earned All-Region Team honors as a junior and senior.
A three-year player and starter for the Indians, McKenzie recorded 266 kills in 79 sets this past fall while adding in 10 blocks and 194 digs for Honoegah Community HS.
“Kenzie is a really dynamic athlete,” Ebenhoe said. “She plays with an incredible amount of passion and is capable of affecting all facets of the game. She is a natural leader and someone her teammates consistently look to.”
McKenzie, who like her sister plans to major in Biology, said: “Being able to compete at the collegiate level means everything. Ever since I was little I knew volleyball was what I wanted. Because of it I lost many friends, but also gained lifelong ones.
“Volleyball was a way for me to help my family in the future by making it to college with hopefully a scholarship,” she added. “It has made me mentally and physically strong and I will forever be thankful for it. Now, since I know what college I will be attending, volleyball is something I get to do at the highest level I can and have fun with it.
“The girls and the coaches had a great vibe about them and it just seemed like a great place to be,” Kidd added of selecting Waldorf, also adding she wanted to be on a team with her sister. “Not only volleyball but the school aspect was amazing as well. The professors seemed to actually be there for you as an individual, not just in the classroom but outside of it as well. So, with all these aspects considered, Waldorf seemed like a wonderful opportunity that I was so blessed to receive in the end.”
Schaefer and the Kidd sisters join new Waldorf recruits Emma Boleyn, Trinity Perez, Kayla Petersen, Jane Willms, Lindsey Winger and Charlotte Wright, all of whom signed with the Warriors last fall.
The Warriors open the fall season on August 17, playing at the La Sierra University Tournament in Riverside, California.
