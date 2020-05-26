College Notebook: NIACC'S Matthews signs with West Florida

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After two years as one of NIACC's top players, Wendell Matthews has found a new place to play basketball.

On Tuesday, Jeff Burkhamer, the head basketball coach at the University of West Florida, announced that Matthews had signed a letter of intent to play at the school.

"Wendell Matthews is a terrific player and when you consider the talent that he played against on a daily basis in the ICCAC you know that he will come to UWF fully prepared to compete for a Gulf South Conference championship," Burkhamer said in a press release. "Wendell is a warrior. I foresee nothing but great things for him at the UWF.

As a sophomore, Matthews averaged 16.1 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Trojans, with a 59 percent shooting mark from the floor. Matthews had 27 games where he scored in double figures, and 10 with double figures in rebounding.

During his freshman season in 2018-2019, Matthews was named the NJCAA Division II National Player of the Week, and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Week at different points in the season.