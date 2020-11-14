College Notebook: NIACC's Kipkemboi, Vais honored by USTFCCCA

For NIACC cross country, success has finally led to some recognition.

The No. 2 Trojans were already having a pretty solid season before Friday. But the night before the team was set to run at the NJCAA Division II National Meet in Fort Dodge, the Trojans' head coach and top men's runner earned some recognition for their efforts.

Freshman Melvin Kipkemboi, who won the NJCAA Region XI Division II regional title two weeks ago with a time of 25:50, was named the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II Central Region men's athlete of the year, while head coach Curtis Vais was named the Central Region men's coach of the year.

Kipkemboi, a native of Rift Valley, Kenya, won the program's first individual regional title since 2011, and was the third runner in team history to claim the trophy. His 25:17 finish at the Trent Smith Invitational 8K race on Oct. 16 was the fourth fastest time in school history.

The freshman received a slew of awards this season. In addition to athlete of the year, Kipkemboi earned a total of four athlete of the week honors from the ICCAC, NJCAA, and the USTFCCCA. He was also named a First-Team NJCAA Region XI Division II athlete, and was a first team All-ICCAC selection.

Vais has been the head coach of the NIACC cross country team since its inception in 2004. He has lead the team to three regional titles in his 17 years at the helm.

