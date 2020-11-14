College Notebook: NIACC's Kipkemboi, Vais, and Bertry honored by USTFCCCA

For NIACC cross country, success has finally led to some recognition. In fact, it was a clean sweep.
The Trojans were already having a pretty solid season before Friday, as the No. 2 ranked men and No. 12 women got set to race at Saturday's national meet. But the night before the team was set to run at in Fort Dodge, the Trojans' head coach and top runners earned some recognition for their efforts.
Freshman Melvin Kipkemboi, who won the NJCAA Region XI Division II regional title two weeks ago with a time of 25:50, was named the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II Central Region men's athlete of the year, while Sarah Bertry earned the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II Central Region women's athlete of the year award, and head coach Curtis Vais was named the Central Region men's coach of the year.
Kipkemboi, a native of Rift Valley, Kenya, won the program's first individual regional title since 2011, and was the third runner in team history to claim the trophy. His 25:17 finish at the Trent Smith Invitational 8K race on Oct. 16 was the fourth fastest time in school history.
The freshman received a slew of awards this season. In addition to athlete of the year, Kipkemboi earned a total of four athlete of the week honors from the ICCAC, NJCAA, and the USTFCCCA. He was also named a First-Team NJCAA Region XI Division II athlete, and was a first team All-ICCAC selection.
Bertry also earned a regional title two week ago, with a first place place finish and a time of 19:02. Bertry, who comes from France, also received a multitude of athlete of the week awards this season from the ICCAC, the NJCAA, and the USTFCCCA. Bertry was also named the NJCAA Region XI Divsion II athlete of the year, and was first team All-ICCAC.
Vais has been the head coach of the NIACC cross country team since its inception in 2004. He has lead the team to three regional titles in his 17 years at the helm.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!