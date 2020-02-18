College notebook: NIACC women's basketball remains No. 1

The nine qualifiers for NIACC is the most since the Trojans also qualified nine wrestlers for the 2016 national meet.

Waldorf's Martin named men's player of the week

Warrior senior Demitrius Martin turned in a career-best performance on Senior Night, nearly securing a weekend sweep for the Waldorf men’s basketball team.

Leading the way with game-high points each night, Martin helped Waldorf beat Presentation, then the Warriors came up just one shot short of upsetting No. 22 Mayville State, as he averaged 32 points per game in the two contests.

That strong performance on the court earned Martin his third North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award, which the league announced Monday.

Martin also was the NSAA Player of the Week on December 11, 2019, and on January 15, 2020.

Waldorf's Lair-VanMeter earns women's player of week honor

Waldorf’s standout post Tina Lair-VanMeter has turned in double-double after double-double on the court this season, and over the weekend she added two more.