College notebook: NIACC women's basketball remains No. 1

For the third straight week, the NIACC women's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II poll.
According to a NIACC release, the Trojans, who took over the top spot in the poll on Feb. 3, moved its record to 26-1 overall with a 108-43 win over Iowa Central last Saturday.
Kirkwood (24-2) remained at No. 2 in this week's poll. NIACC hosts the rival Eagles at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The last time the two ICCAC rivals met as the top two ranked teams in the nation was Dec. 14, 2013. In that game, No. 2 NIACC nipped No. 1 Kirkwood 115-111 in overtime.
In the 2013-14 season, the NIACC women were ranked No. 1 for three straight polls on two occasions. The Lady Trojans held down the top spot in the rankings from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8 and from Feb. 12-26.
NJCAA Division II women's basketball poll (Feb. 17, 2020) – NIACC, Kirkwood, Lincoln Land, Macomb, Labette, Lake Land, Johnson County, Highland CC (Kansas), Catawba Valley, Bryant & Stratton (Wis.), Niagara County, CCBC Essex, Illinois Central, Lakeland CC, Kansas City (Kansas) CC, Sullivan County, Mott, Muskegon, Mid Michigan, Pima.
NIACC's Minto, Mendoza win district titles
NIACC's Christian Minto remained perfect in his first season as a collegiate wrestler.
The freshman, who is from Mariner, Florida, and the younger brother of NIACC assistant coach Basil Minto, claimed the 165-pound title Sunday at the NJCAA Central District tournament on the Iowa Lakes campus in Estherville.
The top-ranked Minto (19-0) topped Iowa Central's second-ranked Ashton Eyler 9-6 to claim the district title and earned the tournament's most outstanding wrestler award. Minto also topped Eyler 7-6 when the two met in a dual meet during the regular season.
NIACC, which placed third in the team standings with 119 points, also received a district title from 149-pounder Tony Mendoza. The second-ranked sophomore edged Ellsworth's top-ranked Cardionte Wilson 3-2 in the title match.
Mendoza (15-3) had dropped a 5-3 overtime decision to Wilson in the regular season.
NIACC qualified nine wrestlers for the NJCAA Division I national meet, which is set for March 6-7 in Council Bluffs. The nine qualifiers for the Trojans are Clarence Lee-Green (125), Brock Luthens, Hunter Luke (141), Mendoza (149), Sandifer (157), Christian Minto (165), Cody Klettheimer (174), Reldon Miller (184) and Holton Truax (197).
Luthens, Luke, Mendoza and Miller will wrestle in their second national tournament. Luthens (133) and Mendoza (149) both earned all-American honors in 2019 with Luthens placing seventh and Mendoza placing fifth.
The nine qualifiers for NIACC is the most since the Trojans also qualified nine wrestlers for the 2016 national meet.
Waldorf's Martin named men's player of the week
Warrior senior Demitrius Martin turned in a career-best performance on Senior Night, nearly securing a weekend sweep for the Waldorf men’s basketball team.
Leading the way with game-high points each night, Martin helped Waldorf beat Presentation, then the Warriors came up just one shot short of upsetting No. 22 Mayville State, as he averaged 32 points per game in the two contests.
That strong performance on the court earned Martin his third North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award, which the league announced Monday.
Martin also was the NSAA Player of the Week on December 11, 2019, and on January 15, 2020.
Waldorf's Lair-VanMeter earns women's player of week honor
Waldorf’s standout post Tina Lair-VanMeter has turned in double-double after double-double on the court this season, and over the weekend she added two more.
Recording double-doubles No. 12 and 13, she helped the Waldorf women’s basketball team split a pair of conference games, and earned Lair-VanMeter her first North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award in the process.
On Friday night in a 77-76 victory over Presentation, Lair-VanMeter scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors (4-21 overall; 2-11 NSAA) while adding six assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
Saturday night, in Waldorf’s strong bid to upset No. 14 Mayville State, which came up short, she had 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots, two assists and a steal.