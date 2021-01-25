College notebook: NIACC volleyball wins season opener

The No. 15 NIACC volleyball team had no trouble dealing with Southwestern in a ICCAC conference matchup on Sunday in Mason City.

The Lady Trojans won their season opener in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-21.

"Big picture, we are just so happy to have the opportunity to compete," NIACC coach Chris Brandt said. "As a whole, the team did a nice job of staying in the present moment working on our 'one ball at a time' mentality."

Halsie Keltner had 12 kills and Grace Tobin, the former Mason City Mohawks standout, finished with 11 kills and 10 digs. Becca Steffen led the Lady Trojans with 28 assists.

"There will always be things to work on, but we did a nice job of focusing on what our team needs to be successful," Brandt added.

NIACC will play on Tuesday at Hawkeye CC in an ICCAC match.

