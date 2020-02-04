College Notebook: NIACC's Mendez earns ICCAC Player of the Week

NIACC sophomore Autam Mendez was named the Iowa Community College Athletic conference (ICCAC) women's basketball player of the week for Jan. 27- Feb. 2, after she scored 22 points in the Trojans Jan. 29 63-60 win over No. 1 Kirkwood, and 25 points in the Feb. 1 85-52 victory over DMACC.
Mendez has averaged 15. 3 points per game this season, third-best in the ICCAC. She is second on the NIACC team in 47 3-pointers this season, and ranks 10th on NIACC's career scoring list with 863 career points.
No. 1 ranked NIACC will play on Wednesday at Iowa Lakes Community College.
Waldorf's Morel named NSAA Field Athlete of the Week
After setting a school record in the heptathlon last week, Waldorf multi-sport athlete Zach Morel was named the North Star Athletic Association Athlete of the Week.
Morel scored 4,417 points in the competition, breaking the old school record of 4,302. Morel's mark was an NAIA qualifying score, and ranks him No. 10 in the nation.
Waldorf senior Munoz earns NSAA Player of the Week
Waldorf senior center Gabriel Munoz was named the NSAA Player of the Week, after helping lead the Warriors to two victories. The 7-foot-3 inch Munoz nearly had a double-double in the Warriors Jan. 31 one-point upset of first place Bellevue University, scoring 13 points and collecting nine rebounds. In the Feb. 1 win over Dakota State, Munoz added 26 points and nine rebounds.
The third-place Warriors will play on Friday at Dickinson State.
Relay team sets Waldorf school record
Several players came away with school records on Saturday for the Waldorf track team. Damarre Martion set a 200 meter school record, Hannah Perry broke her own school record in the women's 400, and the 4x400 relay squad set a new school mark, with a time of 4:14.86.
Martin finished with a time of 22.76 in the 200 meters, good for third place overall. The previous record was 22.96, set last year by Isaiah Craig. Martin's mark ranks him second in the NSAA.
Perry just set the school 400 record last week with a time of 1:02.71, and shattered that by nearly a second in her next meet, with a mark of 1:01.98.