College Notebook: NIACC's Mendez earns ICCAC Player of the Week

NIACC sophomore Autam Mendez was named the Iowa Community College Athletic conference (ICCAC) women's basketball player of the week for Jan. 27- Feb. 2, after she scored 22 points in the Trojans Jan. 29 63-60 win over No. 1 Kirkwood, and 25 points in the Feb. 1 85-52 victory over DMACC.

Mendez has averaged 15. 3 points per game this season, third-best in the ICCAC. She is second on the NIACC team in 47 3-pointers this season, and ranks 10th on NIACC's career scoring list with 863 career points.

No. 1 ranked NIACC will play on Wednesday at Iowa Lakes Community College.

Waldorf's Morel named NSAA Field Athlete of the Week

After setting a school record in the heptathlon last week, Waldorf multi-sport athlete Zach Morel was named the North Star Athletic Association Athlete of the Week.

Morel scored 4,417 points in the competition, breaking the old school record of 4,302. Morel's mark was an NAIA qualifying score, and ranks him No. 10 in the nation.

Waldorf senior Munoz earns NSAA Player of the Week