COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NIACC men, women cross country ranked in Top 10

The NIACC men's cross country team remained third in the third USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II poll released Wednesday.

According to a NIACC release, the Trojans were ranked No. 1 in the first poll of the season on Sept. 9 and were ranked third in the Sept. 23 poll.

Allen CC (Kansas), which was No. 2 in the Sept. 23 poll, took over the top spot in the NJCAA Division II rankings. Cowley CC, which was No. 1 in the Sept. 23 poll, fell to No. 2 in Wednesday's rankings.

On Sept. 25, NIACC claimed the top three spots in the 8-kilometer race to win the Southwestern Spartan Classic. Sophomore Jorge Ruiz was the individual champion in a time of 27 minutes, 15 seconds.

Ruiz's highest finish during his freshman season was an 11th-place finish at the NJCAA Region XI meet. Ruiz is the first NIACC men's runner to win an indiviual title since Abdiaziz Wako won the 2018 Trent Smith Invitational.

NIACC's Vicente Correia was second in 27:55 and Jalen Petersen was third in a time of 28:06.

NIACC returns to action Friday at home when the Trojans host the fourth annual Trent Smith Invitational. The women's 5K race starts at 4:30 p.m. with the men's 8K race to follow.