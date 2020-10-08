COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NIACC men, women cross country ranked in Top 10

The NIACC men's cross country team remained third in the third USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II poll released Wednesday.
According to a NIACC release, the Trojans were ranked No. 1 in the first poll of the season on Sept. 9 and were ranked third in the Sept. 23 poll.
Allen CC (Kansas), which was No. 2 in the Sept. 23 poll, took over the top spot in the NJCAA Division II rankings. Cowley CC, which was No. 1 in the Sept. 23 poll, fell to No. 2 in Wednesday's rankings.
On Sept. 25, NIACC claimed the top three spots in the 8-kilometer race to win the Southwestern Spartan Classic. Sophomore Jorge Ruiz was the individual champion in a time of 27 minutes, 15 seconds.
Ruiz's highest finish during his freshman season was an 11th-place finish at the NJCAA Region XI meet. Ruiz is the first NIACC men's runner to win an indiviual title since Abdiaziz Wako won the 2018 Trent Smith Invitational.
NIACC's Vicente Correia was second in 27:55 and Jalen Petersen was third in a time of 28:06.
NIACC returns to action Friday at home when the Trojans host the fourth annual Trent Smith Invitational. The women's 5K race starts at 4:30 p.m. with the men's 8K race to follow.
NIACC women ranked 10th in latest XC poll
The NIACC women's cross country team is ranked 10th in the third USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II poll, which was released Wednesday.
According to a NIACC release, the Trojans were ranked sixth in the first poll of the season released on Sept. 9 and the Lady Trojans were ranked seventh in the Sept. 23 poll.
Cowley (Kansas) CC remained No. 1 in this week's poll and Heartland CC (Illinois) is ranked second. Hawkeye CC is ranked third.
On Sept. 25, the Lady Trojans won the Southwestern Spartan Classic with 27 points.
NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry was the individual champion with a time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds on the 5-kilometer course on the Southwestern campus. The last NIACC women's runner to win an invidual title was Hannah Palmeter, who claimed the 2014 St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Invitational on Oct. 11, 2014.
Waldorf women’s golfer Nicole Misner Harker named player of week
FOREST CITY – Waldorf senior Nicole Misner Harker picked up a win and a Top-10 finish last week on the links, leading the way for the Warriors to a pair of Top-3 team finishes and earning herself individual honors from the North Star Athletic Association.
According to a Waldorf release, Harker’s efforts were recognized by the conference Wednesday as she was named NSAA Women’s Golfer of the Week.
Playing at the Simpson Invitational last Wednesday, Harker shot an 18-over 89 to finish ninth overall and help the Waldorf women place second in the team standings.
Two days later at the Hawkeye Invitational, Harker shaved seven shots off her single-round score, finishing tied for the tournament title at 10-over 82. Her efforts helped the Waldorf women’s team finish third at the event.
Harker and the rest of the Waldorf women’s golf team get nearly two weeks to prepare for their final event of the fall, returning to the course on Oct. 19-20 at the Grand View Invitational in Ankeny, Iowa.
