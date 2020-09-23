COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NIACC golfers claim medalist honors

NIACC's Thea Lunning won individual medalist honors, while Trojan freshman John Doherty shot a career-best 72 at the Iowa Lakes Invitational on Tuesday at Brooks National Golf Club in Okoboji.
Lunning, who is from Mason City, was the first NIACC women's player to earn medalist honors at a meet since Alexandria Eckenrod was the individual champion at the 2013 Iowa Central Spring Invitational.
Last fall, Lunning was the runner-up medalist at the NIACC Invitational and the Waldorf University Invitational.
Also for NIACC on Tuesday, Hailey Panos shot a 44-44 - 88 and Ashley Voves shot a 46-54 – 100.
Doherty's 38 on the front nine an 34 on the back earned him individual medalist honors on Tuesday.
Doherty's previous best on the collegiate level was a 77 at the Iowa Central Fall Kickoff at the Fort Dodge Country Club in the Trojans' first meet of the fall season.
Doherty, who is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was the first NIACC men's player to win individual medalist honors at a meet since Austin Eckenrod placed first at the 2019 Waldorf University Fall Invitational.
NIACC placed third at the three-team invite with a 310. Iowa Central was the team champion with a 210 and host Iowa Lakes was second with a 305.
Also for NIACC, JJ Wickman shot 37-40 – 77, Kai Nelles shot 39-41 - 80, and Jack Barragy shot 41-40 – 80.
The NIACC men and women return to action Sunday at the Waldorf University Invitational at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Waldorf men’s golf finishes 10th
Waldorf’s Benjamin Boerjan recorded six birdies on the day, making a charge in the final round of the Northwest Iowa National Invite on Tuesday to lead the way for the Warriors, and finish 13th overall.
Boerjan’s strong final-day surge helped the Warrior men’s golf team finish 10th overall in the power-packed tournament held at the par-72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club.
The Warriors shot a team score of 18-over 306 on Tuesday and finished at 66-over 926 for the two-day, 54-hole event.
Morningside won the team title with a 4-over 864 total and was led by individual champion Sam Storey, who like Boerjan (St. Ansgar), shot a 4-under 68 on Tuesday. Storey won by three strokes at 4-under 211 for the tournament.
Cole Ruckman was next for the Warriors as he shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and finished tied for 18th at 11-over 226 (73-78-75), giving Waldorf a pair of top-20 finishers.
Rounding out the Warrior scores were Tyler Clouse (Forest City), who finished tied for 43rd, Aaron Fleming, who was 54th, and Mitch Anderson, who was 57th.
The Warriors have a short week between competitions now as they return home to host the Purple Cup on Saturday and the Waldorf Invitational on Sunday. Both events will be played at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
