COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: NIACC golfers claim medalist honors

NIACC's Thea Lunning won individual medalist honors, while Trojan freshman John Doherty shot a career-best 72 at the Iowa Lakes Invitational on Tuesday at Brooks National Golf Club in Okoboji.

Lunning, who is from Mason City, was the first NIACC women's player to earn medalist honors at a meet since Alexandria Eckenrod was the individual champion at the 2013 Iowa Central Spring Invitational.

Last fall, Lunning was the runner-up medalist at the NIACC Invitational and the Waldorf University Invitational.

Also for NIACC on Tuesday, Hailey Panos shot a 44-44 - 88 and Ashley Voves shot a 46-54 – 100.

Doherty's 38 on the front nine an 34 on the back earned him individual medalist honors on Tuesday.

Doherty's previous best on the collegiate level was a 77 at the Iowa Central Fall Kickoff at the Fort Dodge Country Club in the Trojans' first meet of the fall season.

Doherty, who is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was the first NIACC men's player to win individual medalist honors at a meet since Austin Eckenrod placed first at the 2019 Waldorf University Fall Invitational.