College Notebook: Seventeen Waldorf footballers named NSAA All-Conference

Seventeen Waldorf football players were named to the North Star Athletic Association All-Conference team earlier this week, following a season where the Warriors finished with a 6-3 overall record.

According to a Waldorf release, seven Warriors were named First Team All-Conference, including Jatoviay Hill, Ryan Martinez, Thomas Edwards, and Slater Gifford. Hill was the NSAA's top running back this season, Martinez is the program's leader in career touchdown receptions, Edwards led the conference in sacks and tackles for loss, and Gifford is the program's career leader in field goals and point after attempts.

Offensive lineman Maxwell Drebenstedt, defensive lineman Logan Knutson, and defensive back James Jackson, Jr., were also named to the First Team.

Samuel Huntley, Zach Throne, Kade Kloster-Hodak, Dequnn McCobb, Wayne Parrish, and MaCoy Yeakel were named to the All-Conference Second Team, while Dominick Watt, J.J. Harrell, Trevor Gunderson, and Cameron Callion were all named to the honorable mention team.

Waldorf head coach named to 35 under 35 list

Waldorf head football coach Matt Finley received a honor from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) for his success in his first season at the helm for the Warriors.