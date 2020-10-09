Cole Kelly takes control of West Hancock rushing attack

“We’ve got guys that aren’t as big, but they’re working on their technique, on their angles, and I’ll tell you what, if they do what our coaches are asking them to do, and they bust their butt, it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog,” Sanger said. “Our guys have taken that to heart, and have done a nice job so far.”

While Kelly has some loud stats, he is not a player who will call attention to himself. But he has started to attract the eye of the state’s football community over the past month or so. In the first week of the season, Kelly rushed for just 73 yards with one touchdown in the Eagles’ opening game loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Since then, he has run like a man possessed.

Starting in the Eagles’ 13-7 week two win over Forest City, Kelly has run for respective totals of 188, 303, 183, 236, and 128 yards.

“Cole is just a tank overall,” Ausborn said. “He goes through blockers and tacklers. We set up holes for him and he can navigate through it. It takes almost two guys to take him down sometimes, and he can just run on through.”