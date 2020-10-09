Cole Kelly takes control of West Hancock rushing attack

The year 2020 is Cole Kelly’s time to shine.
A season ago, Kelly finished as West Hancock’s third-leading rusher behind seniors Tate Hagen and Josef Smith. He rushed for 1,184 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as the Eagles won the Class A state title.
Now, with Hagen and Smith graduated, Kelly has become the Eagles’ offensive star.
So far this season, Kelly has 1,111 rushing yards, only 73 yards short of his total from all of last year. Kelly also has scored 22 of the team’s 29 offensive touchdowns through its first six games.
In the Eagles’ Sept. 25 game at Alta-Aurelia, Kelly rushed for 236 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
“You’ve got to give it all to Kelly,” senior offensive guard Tanner Thompson said. “He’s a heck of a runner. He runs hard, and he has that experience, so it’s pretty easy to make him look good if we give him a gap to hit.”
Kelly is the latest in a long line of dominant running backs who have put on the pads for West Hancock. Last year, the Eagles’ 5,352 rushing yards was a state-best, as a powerful offensive line helped lead a trio of backs to over 1,000 yards apiece.
This season, the Eagles' senior fullback has 1,111 rushing yards, good for sixth best in the state, and his 22 rushing touchdowns is the most among Class A players, and is tied for second-highest in any class.
“Cole is a special type of football player,” head coach Mark Sanger said. “Physically, he is 6-foot, 210 pounds and can run pretty well. That’s a pretty rare deal for a high school kid. He’s got a great work ethic, and he’s just physical and loves football. That’s a pretty good combination if you want a running back in small school football in Iowa. It works out pretty well.”
Kelly gives much of the credit for his success to the Eagles’ coaching staff, and his offensive line.
Support Local Journalism
This year, the Eagles’ have a mostly new line, with two returners from last season, in Thompson and fellow guard Justin Ausborn. Though it took a few games for the group to finally click, over the past four weeks, the big guys have helped Kelly become close to unstoppable.
“My line is really doing a good job,” Kelly said. “I had a really good line last year, and these guys are doing a really good job, too. They get their assignments, and they make it all happen for me.”
According to Sanger, this year’s line might not be as big and powerful as the 2019 group, but the new squad makes up for that through a focus on technique and athleticism.
“We’ve got guys that aren’t as big, but they’re working on their technique, on their angles, and I’ll tell you what, if they do what our coaches are asking them to do, and they bust their butt, it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog,” Sanger said. “Our guys have taken that to heart, and have done a nice job so far.”
While Kelly has some loud stats, he is not a player who will call attention to himself. But he has started to attract the eye of the state’s football community over the past month or so. In the first week of the season, Kelly rushed for just 73 yards with one touchdown in the Eagles’ opening game loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Since then, he has run like a man possessed.
Starting in the Eagles’ 13-7 week two win over Forest City, Kelly has run for respective totals of 188, 303, 183, 236, and 128 yards.
“Cole is just a tank overall,” Ausborn said. “He goes through blockers and tacklers. We set up holes for him and he can navigate through it. It takes almost two guys to take him down sometimes, and he can just run on through.”
While Kelly is the one getting most of the snaps in 2020, the Eagles have plenty of players waiting in the wings, ready to take the ball next year. Just as Kelly served as the third-option running back a season ago before blossoming into the lead back, there are a lot of players that are eager to grab that spot in 2021. The Eagles' JV squad is currently undefeated, a promising sign for the future.
“We’ve got plenty of guys that want a shot at playing,” Sanger said. “They’re doing the things that we want them to do, and they’re going to compete for spots. You know what they say, competition breeds success, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
The Eagles will finish the regular season on Friday with a game at Manson-NW Webster. With the playoffs starting next week, Sanger is hopeful that the team’s state championship experience will serve them well.
“We’ve got a long way to go, and a lot of things we've got to take care of, but it's definitely on their minds,” Sanger said. “They’ve got a taste for it, and they want to get that taste again.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!