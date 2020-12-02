Clear Lake's Formanek starts season off with a bang

For Andrew Formanek, senior year couldn’t have started much better.
On Tuesday night, the Clear Lake boys basketball team won a close game over Nevada, coming out on top, 61-54. The Lions were led on offense by their pair of veteran starters in Formanek and junior point guard Carson Toebe.
Formanek scored 27 points in the win, with 20 of those points coming in the second half.
The 6-foot-6 senior may have ended up having a great night, but early on, it looked like disaster had struck. One minute and 20 seconds into the game, with Clear Lake down 1-0, Formanek jumped up for a rebound and came down on the foot of a Nevada defender.
He grabbed at his ankle and lay on the hardwood in pain as the play went to the other end of the court. He was helped to the locker room by a pair of Clear Lake coaches, as he gingerly tried to keep weight off of the ankle.
But just minutes later, Formanek returned, and was a force on the floor for the remainder of the game.
“He landed on a guy's foot and it kind of scared him a little, but also tweaked it a bit,” Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “He taped it in, and the adrenaline took over. He had a great game.”
Formanek’s 27 points came on 12 of 17 shooting, with two 3-pointers. Formanek also managed to grab 10 rebounds for the Lions, with three steals, and one block.
After waiting a whole offseason to get back on the court, Formanek wasn’t about to let a rolled ankle stop him from playing.
“It was just a little tweak, but I was fine,” he said. “I just wanted to play.”
Last season, Formanek went 2-for-14 shooting beyond the arc, so he has already matched his total from junior year. For a guy who spent a lot of his time down near the basket last year, the ability to make deep shots is a pretty valuable skill.
Support Local Journalism
“He has worked on that part of his game, and done that,” Ainley said. “Credit goes to him. That was probably the missing link of his game from last year, and he has put some work in on that. He has put in a lot of time, worked on his shot, and a lot of that is confidence.”
Early in Tuesday’s game, the Lions struggled to find a rhythm on offense and defense, to the sometimes visible frustration of the coaches. The team went into the locker room at halftime having nearly blown a 12-point second quarter lead. After 10 unanswered points from the Cubs late in the second, Clear Lake led by a 24-22 margin, with nine turnovers.
In the second half, once the early nerves had settled, the Lions played a much cleaner game. With only two returning starters from last year – in Toebe and Formanek – the Lions have a somewhat inexperienced roster. They knew going into the opener that the jitters might be an issue.
“You could tell we were pretty nervous by the way we came out," Toebe said. “We had a lot of turnovers in the first half, and only three in the second half, so we cleaned that up pretty well.
"Overall, I think we just need to defend better, and take better shots. Big-time on my part, too. I came out shooting a lot of stuff I should not have been. Once we get that under control, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”
A few of the young starters and bench players made strong impressions. Sophomore point guard Travaughn Luyobya had seven assists in his first high school start, and senior Noah Petersen had five points, three assists, and four rebounds off the bench.
“With a young team, we had to get some jitters out,” Formanek said. “I was proud of us during the fourth quarter. Some of the younger guys, you’d expect them to be a little shaky, but they came out strong.”
Another unique part of the contest was the home crowd, or lack thereof. Due to state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, only two people per athlete are allowed to attend high school sporting events this year, which means there is none of the packed and rowdy atmosphere the Lions are used to at their games.
Instead, the stands were mostly empty, and the chatter from the sideline huddles could be heard all over the gym. According to both Ainley and his players, once the game gets going, they ended up not noticing the sound of near-silence as much as expected.
"I really didn't notice," Ainley said. "You’re so in tune to the game and what is going on. It wasn't as loud as it maybe was, and you don’t feed off it as much, but once the ball is tipped, you are just playing."
With a win in hand, and some dynamic players on the roster, the Lions are grateful to be playing at all.
"We’re excited for this opportunity," Formanek said. "We didn’t think we’d have it, but its exciting to be out on the court competing with a good group of guys."
Clear Lake will play its next game on Monday, against Mason City.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!