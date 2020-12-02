Clear Lake's Formanek starts season off with a bang

In the second half, once the early nerves had settled, the Lions played a much cleaner game. With only two returning starters from last year – in Toebe and Formanek – the Lions have a somewhat inexperienced roster. They knew going into the opener that the jitters might be an issue.

“You could tell we were pretty nervous by the way we came out," Toebe said. “We had a lot of turnovers in the first half, and only three in the second half, so we cleaned that up pretty well.

"Overall, I think we just need to defend better, and take better shots. Big-time on my part, too. I came out shooting a lot of stuff I should not have been. Once we get that under control, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

A few of the young starters and bench players made strong impressions. Sophomore point guard Travaughn Luyobya had seven assists in his first high school start, and senior Noah Petersen had five points, three assists, and four rebounds off the bench.

“With a young team, we had to get some jitters out,” Formanek said. “I was proud of us during the fourth quarter. Some of the younger guys, you’d expect them to be a little shaky, but they came out strong.”