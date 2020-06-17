Clear Lake's DeVries to appear on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two decades after finishing his time as a University of Iowa football star, Clear Lake head football coach Jared DeVries is up for college football's highest honor.

Earlier this week, the National Football Foundation announced the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. There are 78 total players on the 2021 ballot, including DeVries and fellow former Hawkeyes Robert Gallery and Andre Tippett. It will be DeVries' first appearance on the ballot.

DeVries played for the Hawkeyes from 1995-1998, graduating as the team's all-time leader in quarterback sacks. He was a 1998 consensus First Team All-American, and the 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and ranks first all time in Big Ten history with 78 tackles for loss.

DeVries was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and retired in 2010.

Membership voting will go through July 7, after which the National Football Foundation Honors Courts will select the 2021 class. The announcement is expected to come early next year. The selected players will be officially inducted on Dec. 7, 2021 in New York City.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

