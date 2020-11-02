Clear Lake's Chelsey Holck to sign with NIACC basketball

The Clear Lake girls basketball team's second-leading scorer from last season's state-bound squad is planning to sign with North Iowa Area Community College this week.

The senior forward will sign her national letter of intent to play basketball at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in NIACC's gym.

"We are excited to have a great person and player like Chelsey join our program," NIACC coach Brad Vaught said in an email.

Holck averaged close to 10 points per game in her junior campaign and shot 49% from the field. She grabbed 104 rebounds, dished out 38 assists and had 15 blocks. She was voted first-team all-conference in the North Central Conference in 2019.

She will look to lead a talented group of returners back to Des Moines in the 2020-21 season.

