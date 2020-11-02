 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake's Chelsey Holck to sign with NIACC basketball
0 comments
alert

Clear Lake's Chelsey Holck to sign with NIACC basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake girls basketball team's second-leading scorer from last season's state-bound squad is planning to sign with North Iowa Area Community College this week.

GBball Clear Lake vs. Hampton 2

Clear Lake junior Chelsey Holck drives into the lane against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in Clear Lake last season.

The senior forward will sign her national letter of intent to play basketball at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in NIACC's gym.

"We are excited to have a great person and player like Chelsey join our program," NIACC coach Brad Vaught said in an email.

Holck averaged close to 10 points per game in her junior campaign and shot 49% from the field. She grabbed 104 rebounds, dished out 38 assists and had 15 blocks. She was voted first-team all-conference in the North Central Conference in 2019.

She will look to lead a talented group of returners back to Des Moines in the 2020-21 season.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News