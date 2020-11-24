Clear Lake's Andrew Formanek commits to play football at Iowa State University

After just one year of playing high school football, Clear Lake senior Andrew Formanek was able to turn heads of recruiters and coaches at the collegiate level.

The big-bodied tight end and defensive end announced on Twitter his commitment to accept a preferred walk-on position to play football for head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State University.

“Growing up as a Cyclone fan, Ames is only an hour away. I’ve been to Jack Trice a couple times. It’s just a place that kids grow up dreaming of playing at,” Formanek said. “Being able to make a dream come true was something that really helped drive the thought and the decision.”

Formanek had 30 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns this fall and was a bright spot on a Clear Lake team that finished with a 3-6 record. His effort on the gridiron was rewarded, as he was selected as all-district for Class 2A, District 3.

For Formanek to be so successful and gain college interest in just one season of football is impressive, according to Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries.

“It just speaks to the talent that he has. I think it is untapped potential right now,” DeVries said. “He’s got a huge upside and I think Iowa State is going to get a great player.”