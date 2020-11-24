 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake's Andrew Formanek commits to play football at Iowa State University
0 comments
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Clear Lake's Andrew Formanek commits to play football at Iowa State University

{{featured_button_text}}

After just one year of playing high school football, Clear Lake senior Andrew Formanek was able to turn heads of recruiters and coaches at the collegiate level.

Clear Lake football vs Regina, 09-04-20 - Formanek

Andrew Formanek tries to break away from Regina's Sam Aitchison at a game at Lions Field earlier this year.

The big-bodied tight end and defensive end announced on Twitter his commitment to accept a preferred walk-on position to play football for head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State University.

“Growing up as a Cyclone fan, Ames is only an hour away. I’ve been to Jack Trice a couple times. It’s just a place that kids grow up dreaming of playing at,” Formanek said. “Being able to make a dream come true was something that really helped drive the thought and the decision.”

Formanek had 30 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns this fall and was a bright spot on a Clear Lake team that finished with a 3-6 record. His effort on the gridiron was rewarded, as he was selected as all-district for Class 2A, District 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For Formanek to be so successful and gain college interest in just one season of football is impressive, according to Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries.

“It just speaks to the talent that he has. I think it is untapped potential right now,” DeVries said. “He’s got a huge upside and I think Iowa State is going to get a great player.”

According to Formanek, the University of Northern Iowa and Concordia St. Paul University showed interest, but playing for Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium is a dream come true.

Formanek also considered playing basketball in college. He was an all-conference selection a year ago, averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

He had offers from small colleges, and considered committing to Morningside before his senior year of football. But he chose to keep his options open – ultimately choosing to stick it out on the grass rather than the hardwood.

“I thought I was going to play basketball. Basketball has always been my sport, and I’ve had multiple offers to play, but Friday night lights hit and it’s just a different feeling,” Formanek said. “There’s no other sport that you can go out there and play aggressive like that.”

Formanek says he’s excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to Ames.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News