Clear Lake's Andrew Formanek commits to play football at Iowa State University

After just one year of playing high school football, Clear Lake senior Andrew Formanek was able to turn heads of recruiters and coaches at the collegiate level.
The big-bodied tight end and defensive end announced on Twitter his commitment to accept a preferred walk-on position to play football for head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State University.
“Growing up as a Cyclone fan, Ames is only an hour away. I’ve been to Jack Trice a couple times. It’s just a place that kids grow up dreaming of playing at,” Formanek said. “Being able to make a dream come true was something that really helped drive the thought and the decision.”
Formanek had 30 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns this fall and was a bright spot on a Clear Lake team that finished with a 3-6 record. His effort on the gridiron was rewarded, as he was selected as all-district for Class 2A, District 3.
For Formanek to be so successful and gain college interest in just one season of football is impressive, according to Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries.
“It just speaks to the talent that he has. I think it is untapped potential right now,” DeVries said. “He’s got a huge upside and I think Iowa State is going to get a great player.”
According to Formanek, the University of Northern Iowa and Concordia St. Paul University showed interest, but playing for Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium is a dream come true.
Formanek also considered playing basketball in college. He was an all-conference selection a year ago, averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
He had offers from small colleges, and considered committing to Morningside before his senior year of football. But he chose to keep his options open – ultimately choosing to stick it out on the grass rather than the hardwood.
“I thought I was going to play basketball. Basketball has always been my sport, and I’ve had multiple offers to play, but Friday night lights hit and it’s just a different feeling,” Formanek said. “There’s no other sport that you can go out there and play aggressive like that.”
Formanek says he’s excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to Ames.
