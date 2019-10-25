The Clear Lake Lions and Iowa Falls-Alden will battle for the Class 2A, District 3 championship on Friday night at Lions Field, in the Globe Gazette’s game of the week.
The Lions come into the game with a perfect 8-0 record, and have allowed only 14 total points in their past four games. While they are well known for their prolific offense, the defense has been the dominant unit as of late.
After the Lions’ 35-0 win over Forest City on Oct. 11, head coach Jared DeVries credited his defensive unit for its performance. That game was the third straight shutout for the Lions.
“Our defense continues to show up and give our offense the ball in great field position,” DeVries said after the game. “We’ve just got to clean up things on offense. This was tough conditions tonight, but the kids played hard.”
Last week against New Hampton, the Lions came away with two interceptions and one sack. Against Forest City, Clear Lake finished with four sacks. The week before against Crestwood, the team finished with three interceptions and two sacks.
No one person has been the dominant force on defense. Instead, several players have stepped up to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Ty Fisher leads the Lions in defensive tackles, with 50 on the season. Tyres Green and Jagger Schmitt lead the team in interceptions, with two apiece. Austin Larson leads the team with five sacks, while Thomas Gansen and Nick Danielson each have four.
“About a month ago, we changed some of the drills that we did in practice,” DeVries said. “We’re just flying through the ball. Our execution isn’t as high as we would like, but the intensity and flying through the football makes up that. That’s been the turnaround.”
On Friday, the Lions will attempt to lock up the district title with a win over the Cadets. Last season, the Lions were left out of the postseason despite a 7-2 record. This season, with an undefeated record and a top 20 defense, the No. 2 ranked Lions are one of the favorites to go all the way in Class 2A. They are also third in the state in RPI, at .6613.
“It’s just another game for them,” DeVries said. “We don’t really look at the opponent. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing, it’s about our execution, our effort, and our toughness.”
For DeVries, one of the keys to his program's success is an ability to not look too far ahead. Even with the postseason just a week away, DeVries makes sure that his players stay in the moment.
"That stuff is so far removed from our program, it really doesn't matter," DeVries said. "We're trying to win a snap, and that is the only thing we are focused one. Where their feet are is the only thing that matters, and all that other stuff will take care of itself."
