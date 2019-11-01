All season long, when asked about whether his team was thinking about the upcoming postseason, Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said no. He said that that was too far in the future, that his team was only focusing on each individual game.
The team could be forgiven if the players allowed their minds to wander. Last season, the 7-2 Lions were left out of the postseason, thanks in large part to the state's new RPI system.
Now, the 9-0 Lions are back in the playoffs. At No. 2 in the state in Class 2A, and positioned as one of the favorites to win the title, the Lions are a fearsome opponent. In this week’s Globe Gazette Game of the Week, the Lions will take on 6-3 Spirit Lake for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
The Lions defense his been dominating opposing team’s in the latter half of the season, posting shutouts in three consecutive games and holding opposing teams to just 21 total points in the final five contests. Junior Ty Fisher leads the Lions D with 56 tackles this season.
The biggest offensive threat from the Indians is quarterback Brent Scott, who has thrown for 1,965 yards, with 19 touchdowns and a 64.4 completion percentage.
One of the biggest reasons Clear Lake is so difficult for opposing teams to stop is the sheer amount of offensive weapons the team employs.
You have free articles remaining.
Quarterback Jaylen DeVries is a threat with his arm and his legs, with standout running back Jaden O’Brien-Green ready to take the ball at any moment. O’Brien-Green has averaged seven yards per carry this season, with 10 touchdowns, while DeVries has run for five scores.
Wide receiver Kody Kearns has been hot as of late, with nine catches in his past three games, for a combined 229 yards. Nick Danielson, the team’s second leading receiver has been out for several weeks with an injury, but in his place, several of the team’s receivers have gotten more looks, such as Jack Barragy and Jagger Schmitt.
One of coach DeVries' biggest points of pride about his team is its depth at the wide receiver position. When one of them goes down, another is prepared to pop up, and take his place. For Jaylen, it makes his job a lot easier.
""We've got guys on the bench who can't even get on the field because we have so many guys," Jaylen DeVries said after the Lions game against Osage on August 30. "If (Kearns) is open, that's who we're going to. If the tight ends are open 20 straight plays, then we're going to throw it to him 20 straight plays. We don't really have a number one guy."
That kind of depth and offensive diversity will be hard for Spirit Lake to stop. With a packed house and the eyes of Iowa on them, the Lions have a lot to prove. Anything less than a big win would be a tremendous disappointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.