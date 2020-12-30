Clear Lake standout Kaitlyn VanderPloeg commits to North Central University

From one North Central to another.

On Tuesday, Clear Lake senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg announced on social media that she will be taking her basketball talents to North Central University in Minneapolis.

VanderPloeg announced the move on Twitter, saying "I am so excited to announce my commitment to North Central University to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and most importantly, my family for their endless support! Go Rams!!!!"

The senior recently returned to the starting lineup for the Lions after battling an injury early in the year. Through four games of action, she has 30 rebounds, assists, five steals, 28 points, and a team high eight blocks. The Lions are 8-0, and sit in first place in the North Central Conference.

VanderPloeg finished her junior year with a team-high 159 rebounds and 63 blocks, and played a big part in the Lions' run to the state semifinals.

North Central University is an NCAA Division III program that plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). The Rams finished the 2019-2020 season with a 12-14 overall record, and fell to UM Morris in the first round of the UMAC playoffs.

The Rams are currently 6-0, and will resume their season on Jan. 30.

