Clear Lake's Nick Danielson commits to Grand View

Clear Lake wide receiver Nick Danielson announced on Saturday that he has committed to play football at Grand View University.
Danielson finished 2019 as the Lions' second-leading receiver with 666 yards on 45 receptions and nine touchdown receptions. The senior missed three games due to a stress fracture in his foot, but returned in time for the Lions' postseason opener against Spirit Lake, where he caught four receptions for 92 yards.
Grand View University is an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) football program located in Des Moines, Iowa. The Vikings finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record, losing in the NAIA championship semifinals to Morningside College.