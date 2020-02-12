Clear Lake's Nelson ready for postseason after time away from mat

“It’s incredible,” Munn said. “You get a lot of kids that go down to that state tournament, and they get that wow factor. Sam, he’s pretty even-keeled. I expect him to win it next week, and do subsequently well down in Des Moines.”

For Nelson, there is at least one thing this season that has been nice. After competing last season at 113, Nelson decided to go a little bigger, making the jump to 126. Though he hasn’t gotten the chance to wrestle very much, he is already enjoying himself more.

“I get to eat more, so I have more energy going in,” Nelson said. “That is very nice.”

Nelson is excited about his opportunity to wrestle at the upcoming district tournament on Saturday, but a second-place finish at sectionals is not what he hoped for. After winning the sectional championship the past two seasons, it was a disappointment. But Nelson kept it in perspective, and he knows that it still sets him up pretty well for a return to state.