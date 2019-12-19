Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries signs with Southern Illinois

Bright and early Thursday morning, Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries made his future official, signing his letter of intent to play football next season at Southern Illinois University.

DeVries smiled for the cameras and posed for pictures with his parents, coaches, teammates and also the school lunch lady. DeVries announced his intention to attend SIU back in late August, just before beginning his senior season at Clear Lake.

After the press conference, DeVries said that the people he met from Southern Illinois, especially head coach Nick Hill, convinced him that Carbondale, Illinois, was the place for him to play.

“It’s really the people,” DeVries said. “Coach Hill, I’ve known him for awhile, and built a great relationship with him. The people, they care for you. It’s about more than football, and I just really love that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

DeVries' ability to win games through the air, as well as on the ground, made him an attractive prospect for college teams.