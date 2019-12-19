Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries signs with Southern Illinois

Bright and early Thursday morning, Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries made his future official, signing his letter of intent to play football next season at Southern Illinois University.
DeVries smiled for the cameras and posed for pictures with his parents, coaches, teammates and also the school lunch lady. DeVries announced his intention to attend SIU back in late August, just before beginning his senior season at Clear Lake.
After the press conference, DeVries said that the people he met from Southern Illinois, especially head coach Nick Hill, convinced him that Carbondale, Illinois, was the place for him to play.
“It’s really the people,” DeVries said. “Coach Hill, I’ve known him for awhile, and built a great relationship with him. The people, they care for you. It’s about more than football, and I just really love that.”
DeVries' ability to win games through the air, as well as on the ground, made him an attractive prospect for college teams.
In his final season as a Lion, DeVries passed for 2,358 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 58.2 completion percentage. He also established himself as a running threat, rushing for 519 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season, leading the Lions to the state quarterfinals.
For his efforts, DeVries was named a Class 2A First Team All-State selection, along with first team All-District, and All-Area. In addition to his good relationship with the coaches at SIU, DeVries chose Southern Illinois after watching the school’s games this season, and feeling like a fit for the offensive system the Salukis employed en-route to a 7-5 overall record.
“They said that they’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” DeVries said. “I’m all about that. If they need to run it 60 times a game, they’re going to do that, if they need to pass it every down, they’re going to do that. Really, whatever it takes to win.”
DeVries will depart Clear Lake as the school's all-time leader in both passing yards, and passing touchdowns.