Clear Lake participating in 'Light up Iowa'

Out of the darkness, light.

The Clear Lake school district announced on Friday that it will be turning on the lights at Lions Field every Friday night at 8 p.m., either until school is able to return, or until the end of May.

The gesture is to signify school days missed do to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district, along with the rest of the schools in Iowa, are currently closed until at least April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools around the state will be participating, in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association. In a social media post, Clear Lake activities director Dale Ludwig announced the event, which is being called “Light up Iowa.”

“All Lions Field lights will be on tonight at 8 o'clock signifying school days missed due to COVID-19,” Ludwig tweeted. “Lights signify support for our students/provide hope as we navigate these days.”

The event started Friday, and the lights will stay on for 20 minutes each week going forward.

