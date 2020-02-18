Clear Lake No. 4 in latest poll; five area teams ranked in Top 10

The time has finally come for us to hang up the weekly basketball polls for the season. After several months of seeing our North Iowa teams rise and fall in the rankings, there is finally some resolution, at least in the lower classes.

With the district playoffs upon us, it's time to see how things shook out in the final Class 1A and 2A boys basketball poll of the year. The final 3A and 4A polls will come out next week.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley, 21-0

2. WACO, 21-0

3. South O'Brien, 19-2

4. Bishop Garrigan, 19-2:The Golden Bears went up one spot in the rankings this week, and are one of the teams to keep an eye on through the district round. After a 102-64 win over North Iowa to finish the regular season, Garrigan got a first-round bye in the district playoffs, and will play three-win Storm Lake St. Mary's on Thursday night.

5. Remsen St. Mary's, 18-3