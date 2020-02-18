Clear Lake No. 4 in latest poll; five area teams ranked in Top 10

The time has finally come for us to hang up the weekly basketball polls for the season. After several months of seeing our North Iowa teams rise and fall in the rankings, there is finally some resolution, at least in the lower classes.
With the district playoffs upon us, it's time to see how things shook out in the final Class 1A and 2A boys basketball poll of the year. The final 3A and 4A polls will come out next week.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley, 21-0
2. WACO, 21-0
3. South O'Brien, 19-2
4. Bishop Garrigan, 19-2:The Golden Bears went up one spot in the rankings this week, and are one of the teams to keep an eye on through the district round. After a 102-64 win over North Iowa to finish the regular season, Garrigan got a first-round bye in the district playoffs, and will play three-win Storm Lake St. Mary's on Thursday night.
5. Remsen St. Mary's, 18-3
(tie) West Fork, 19-2: After ending the season with a two-point loss to Osage to fall into a tie for the Top of Iowa title, West Fork fell two spots in the rankings. After a 10-day break, the Warhawks will take on 4-18 Clarksville in the second round of the district playoffs.
7. Montezuma, 19-2
8. Lake Mills, 19-2: The Bulldogs ended the season with a pair of dominant wins, and got a first-round bye in districts. The Bulldogs will most likely take on St. Ansgar in the district semifinals, and Rockford in the finals, two intriguing games that should provide them with a pretty good pre-state test. W
9. Burlington Notre Dame, 17-4
10. Martensdale- St. Mary's, 19-3
Class 2A
1. Treynor, 21-1
2. North Linn, 21-0
(tie) Van Meter, 20-0
4. Monticello, 18-2
5. West Sioux, 19-2
6. Camanche, 18-3
7. Aplington-Parkersburg, 19-2
8. Boyden-Hull, 18-3
You have free articles remaining.
9. Western Christian, 16-5
10. Osage, 19-2: After seven straight wins to end the regular season, and a winning a share of the conference title, the Green Devils finally got some love in the polls, jumping to No. 10. Thanks to their 19-2 record, the Green Devils got a first-round bye, and will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Feb. 20 for a spot in the semifinals.
Class 3A
1. Norwalk, 16-3
2. Mount Vernon, 18-2
3. Davenport Assumption, 15-4
4. Clear Lake, 18-2: With the North Central conference already in the bag, and now 11 straight wins, the Lions shot up four spots in this week's rankings. After Tuesday night's game at Algona, the Lions will open substate play at home on Monday night against Boone.
5. MOC-Floyd Valley, 18-3
6. Carroll, 16-3
7. Marion, 16-4
8. Winterset, 15-4
9. Glenwood, 16-4
10. Pella, 15-5
Class 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial, 19-1
2. Waterloo West, 17-2
(tie) North Scott, 18-1
4. Cedar Falls, 17-2
5. Iowa City West, 17-2
6. Waukee, 17-2
7. Dubuque Senior, 16-3
8. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 20-1
9. Valley, 14-5
10. Indianola, 16-3