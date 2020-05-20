Clear Lake names Evan Johnson new head wrestling coach

Evan Johnson is now the man in charge.
After spending one season as an assistant coach at Clear Lake under Doug Munn, Johnson was recently announced as the Lions' newest head wrestling coach.
Johnson was hired as a social studies teacher by the district in 2019, and also served as an assistant football and junior high track coach last season. Johnson was a teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Ankeny Centennial for four years before arriving at Clear Lake.
"With some of my prior experience at (Ankeny Centennial), I got kind of an idea of how to run a team," Johnson said. "I got a little bit of experience there with a really successful program. I think I'm ready to take over, for sure."
Johnson will take over for Munn, the longtime Clear Lake wrestling coach who spent one season as the Lions' head coach after nine years as an assistant with the program. Munn had over 30 years of experience as an assistant coach before taking over the team from Mike Lester in July of 2019.
This past season, the Lions sent one wrestler to the state tournament, junior Sam Nelson. Although the rest of the team is pretty young and inexperienced, Johnson has high expectations for his Lions' squad in the upcoming season.
"We're going to be a pretty young team this year," Johnson said. "I'm really excited to see where everybody is at. I go into it with the mentality that my goal is 14 state champions every year. If you have lower expectations, then you are not doing it for the right reasons."
Johnson graduated from Grand View University in 2015.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
