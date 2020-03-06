Clear Lake names A.J. Feuerbach head baseball coach

The Clear Lake baseball program will be led by a familiar face in the upcoming season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this week, the school announced that assistant coach A.J. Feuerbach has been promoted to the head coaching job. Feuerbach has been an assistant under former head coach Seth Thompson for the past four years, and was the head baseball coach at North Linn High School for eight years.

"“I am very excited about the opportunity and this new challenge for me,” Feuerbach said after the announcement. “I have learned a lot over the years and I am ready to bring what I know and give to the kids and community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.