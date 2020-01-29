Clear Lake jazz dancer reaches new heights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Competition at this level can be fierce. However, the rigorous practice and performance schedule to remain competitive can also take its toll, said Liz LeFevre, Emily's mother and director of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team.

"She's participating in basically three different teams right now, so it's trying to keep her body healthy," she said. "She's putting in a lot of hours."

Liz said that some days they go from practicing for one team and then drive two hours to have three hours of practice for the other team, so it can be really wearing on Emily and the other dancers' bodies, as well.

With more competitions on the horizon in February and April, training becomes a year-round task for Emily and the other dancers.

"It's a lot of encouraging to eat healthy and take care of their bodies outside of practice," Liz said. "Inside a practice is kind of staying focused on being leaders in the studio and on the team, and when they're dancing, staying focused on the details of the dance."

With responsibilities as both a coach and a mother, Liz said she tries to keep the two separate once the show begins.