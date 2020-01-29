Clear Lake jazz dancer reaches new heights

Three years ago, Emily LeFevre broke new ground for Clear Lake High School.
In her freshman year, LeFevre brought home the school's first state solo dance championship at the Iowa State Dance Team Association's State Solo Competition.
Now, as a three-time solo state champion, the junior has once again leaped into new territory.
Representing Dancin' With Roxie dance studio in Clear Lake, LeFevre and her teammates showed what they are made of at the National Dance Alliance All-Star National Championships in Grapevine, Texas.
At the event, which is separate from the competitive high school dance team level, LeFevre brought home a national title for her senior jazz solo performance. The group also brought home two championships.
"It felt good to have all the hard work pay off," LeFevre said. "With our group dances, we were really excited because we didn't think that we would be able to win. But we put in a lot of work and we were very happy that it all paid off in the end. We proved to ourselves that we can hang with the other teams."
While proving to be successful at both levels, competing at the national level has a unique set of challenges compared to the state level, LeFevre admitted.
"In Texas at the Nationals, you don't know anyone so you don't know what to expect," she said. "And so, it is harder to focus there because you're too busy looking at everyone to see how good they are and comparing yourself to them instead of just focusing on yourself."
Competition at this level can be fierce. However, the rigorous practice and performance schedule to remain competitive can also take its toll, said Liz LeFevre, Emily's mother and director of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team.
"She's participating in basically three different teams right now, so it's trying to keep her body healthy," she said. "She's putting in a lot of hours."
Liz said that some days they go from practicing for one team and then drive two hours to have three hours of practice for the other team, so it can be really wearing on Emily and the other dancers' bodies, as well.
With more competitions on the horizon in February and April, training becomes a year-round task for Emily and the other dancers.
"It's a lot of encouraging to eat healthy and take care of their bodies outside of practice," Liz said. "Inside a practice is kind of staying focused on being leaders in the studio and on the team, and when they're dancing, staying focused on the details of the dance."
With responsibilities as both a coach and a mother, Liz said she tries to keep the two separate once the show begins.
"When she actually performs, I really try to be a mom and enjoy it," she said. "But then the minute after it's over, I'm thinking about what needs to be fixed and go better and how to coach her through that."
At the end of February, the Clear Lake Dance Team will compete against other high schools from the country at Nationals. After its performances in Texas, the Dancin' With Roxie team received bids to compete in four categories at the U.S. All Star Federations Dance Worlds in Orlando, Florida, in April.
"We get to experience dance teams from throughout the world," Liz said. "Last year, there were teams from Britain, Japan and Australia. There's a lot of great camaraderie at Worlds and getting to know everybody. So that's really fun."