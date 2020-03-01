Clear Lake hopes to break 'curse' and win program's first state tournament game

Some members of the team refer to the Lions' win-less state tournament history as "the curse."

“We think about it a lot,” senior Sara Faber said. “We’re 0-5 down there, which is something that we want to change. I think we can do it with this team.”

Their first game will not be easy. The Lions will play against Davenport Assumption, a team that regularly plays Class 4A and 5A competition, and finished the year with a 16-7 record. Freshman Ava Schubert leads the Knights with 232 points on the season. The team has seven players with at least 134 points.

“They play in a tough conference,” Smith said. “They have no one that is really an outstanding offensive threat, but they’ve got six or seven girls that are at six points per game or above. You’ve got to be concerned because you can’t just take one or two away. If you take them away, one of the other girls might get hot.”

The Knights are also known to be very tough and physical on both sides of the ball, which the Lions were preparing for on Thursday by practicing against a few male players.