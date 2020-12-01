Clear Lake holds on for season-opening win over Nevada

Clear Lake boys basketball hosted Nevada on Tuesday, beating them 61-54.

One win down.

The Clear Lake boys’ basketball team kicked off its season in solid fashion on Tuesday night, as the Lions took down Nevada, 61-54, thanks to a tremendous performance from senior Andrew Formanek.

The game was tight from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Sophomore Trayvon Luyobya got the scoring started for the Lions in the first quarter, with a layup that put the team up, 2-1. After a back and forth opening frame, the Lions led, 11-10, going into the second quarter.

In the second, the Lions went on an eight-point run to take a commanding 24-12 lead. But the Cubs responded with 10 points of their own, and by halftime, the Lions’ lead had shrunk to just two, at 24-22.

The Lions are led this season by junior Carson Toebe, and Formanek, both starters on last year’s squad that made it to the substate championship game.

Formanek, after scoring seven points in the first half, went on a tear in the final two quarters against the Cubs, finishing the night with 27 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.