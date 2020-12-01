Clear Lake holds on for season-opening win over Nevada

One win down.
The Clear Lake boys’ basketball team kicked off its season in solid fashion on Tuesday night, as the Lions took down Nevada, 61-54, thanks to a tremendous performance from senior Andrew Formanek.
The game was tight from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Sophomore Trayvon Luyobya got the scoring started for the Lions in the first quarter, with a layup that put the team up, 2-1. After a back and forth opening frame, the Lions led, 11-10, going into the second quarter.
In the second, the Lions went on an eight-point run to take a commanding 24-12 lead. But the Cubs responded with 10 points of their own, and by halftime, the Lions’ lead had shrunk to just two, at 24-22.
The Lions are led this season by junior Carson Toebe, and Formanek, both starters on last year’s squad that made it to the substate championship game.
Formanek, after scoring seven points in the first half, went on a tear in the final two quarters against the Cubs, finishing the night with 27 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Formanek’s performance was even more impressive considering the ankle injury he sustained early in the first quarter. When jumping for a rebound, Formanek landed on a defender’s foot, and was helped off the court. He soon returned to action and became a point of trouble for Nevada’s defense.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions’ temporarily lost the lead, falling behind for the final time on a 3-pointer from Cubs’ junior Collin Memmer. But a pair of back to back 3-point shots from Toebe put the Lions up by four with just over two minutes remaining, a lead they would hold until the end.
With the seven-point victory, the Lions’ went to 1-0 on the season. The team struggled at times to find its rhythm on offense and defense, but head coach Jeremey Ainley was pleased with the effort.
In the first game of the season, getting the win is all that matters, and he saw enough growth from his bench to exit the gym in hopeful fashion.
“A lot of guys grew up tonight, which is good,” Ainley said. “They needed to. They got better as the night went on, and played some of their best basketball down the stretch when we needed them to.”
The Lions will return to action on Monday night, at Mason City.
