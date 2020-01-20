Clear Lake girls up to No. 4 in latest basketball poll

Class 2A

There are only seven regular season games left and the Eagles are still unbeaten (one of only 11 girls teams in the state). Should Cascade fall, the Eagles would immediately become the state’s top team, assuming they keep winning. The only close game for the Eagles was their 56-55 win over Bishop Garrigan on Jan. 10. There is lots of basketball yet to play, but the Eagles have a very real shot to win out, and win the first title in program history. With games against Clarion-Goldfield-Downs and Bishop Garrigan on the horizon, it will be challenging, but it could happen.