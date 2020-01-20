Clear Lake girls up to No. 4 in latest basketball poll

The newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) basketball rankings are out, and North Iowa remains well-represented in the polls.
The area school to keep an eye on is still West Hancock. The Eagles are No. 2 in Class 2A and could be on top very soon. This poll was released Thursday, so these will change later on in the week, after some big conference games.
We’re starting to get a better idea of where these teams shake out as the postseason looms. With only a few more weeks of regular season play, there will be a lot of important games very soon. Now is the time to make it out to a game. The stakes will be high, the crowds will be lively, and you will see some exciting ball.
Class 1A
1. Montezuma, 11-0
2. Newell-Fonda, 13-0
3. Marquette Catholic, 12-1
4. North Mahaska, 9-2
5. Bishop Garrigan, 12-1
The Golden Bears played just one game last week, a 76-39 victory over three win Belmond-Klemme, and therefore stays firmly parked in the No. 5 spot this week.
6. MMCRU, 12-0
7. St. Ansgar, 12-1
The Saints’ defense continued to shine last week, allowing 28 points to Central Springs, and just 15 to North Iowa. With a game against Osage coming up tonight, the Saints are about to face their biggest challenge yet.
8. East Buchanan, 9-3
9. Clarksville, 10-1
10. St. Albert, 8-3
Class 2A
1. Cascade, 12-0
2. West Hancock, 15-0
There are only seven regular season games left and the Eagles are still unbeaten (one of only 11 girls teams in the state). Should Cascade fall, the Eagles would immediately become the state’s top team, assuming they keep winning. The only close game for the Eagles was their 56-55 win over Bishop Garrigan on Jan. 10. There is lots of basketball yet to play, but the Eagles have a very real shot to win out, and win the first title in program history. With games against Clarion-Goldfield-Downs and Bishop Garrigan on the horizon, it will be challenging, but it could happen.
3. North Linn, 11-1
4. Osage, 9-1
A big Top of Iowa game awaits the Green Devils this week, with a Tuesday game against St. Ansgar. With only one loss apiece, the matchup will be crucial in deciding the Top of Iowa East crown.
5. MFL Mar-Mac, 12-2
6. West Branch, 11-2
7. Van Buren County, 11-2
8. Western Christian, 8-4
9. Maquoketa Valley, 12-1
10. Hudson, 11-2
Class 3A
1. Dike-New Hartford, 11-1
2. Crestwood, 12-2
3. Bishop Heelan, 7-3
4. Clear Lake, 11-1
The Lions moved up one spot in the rankings and moved into first place in the North Central Conference with decisive wins this week over Algona and Hampton-Dumont. With Sara Faber and company fighting for a state title in her final season as a Lion, this team is plenty motivated for a postseason push. The Lions play a hot Clarion-Goldfield-Downs team tonight, in another important conference game.
5. Roland-Story, 10-1
6. Red Oak, 11-2
7. North Polk, 8-4
8. Des Moines Christian, 12-2
9. Okoboji, 12-1
10. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 11-1
The Bulldogs lost their first game last week, a 59-44 home loss to Clear Lake. They put up a fight, but appeared overmatched by the Lions’ deep and high-scoring squad. With tough matchups this week against Waverly-Shell Rock and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, things aren’t about to get any easier for the Bulldogs. They’ll need to bounce back quickly with the playoffs fast approaching.
Class 4A
1. North Scott, 11-0
2. Marion, 9-0
3. Center Point-Urbana, 11-0
4. Glenwood, 13-0
5. Gilbert, 9-2
6. Ballard, 11-1
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-3
8. Lewis Central, 8-4
9. Waverly-Shell Rock, 10-2
10. Central DeWitt, 11-1
11. Grinnell, 8-3
12. Mason City, 7-6
It was a mixed bag last week for the Mohawks, who started the week with a 36-point victory over Marshalltown, and ended it with a 57-30 loss to Valley. At third place in the CIML-Iowa division, Mason City will need to bring its A-game against Des Moines Roosevelt and SE Polk this week. Senior Anna Deets is averaging 20.6 points per game for Mason City, so there is still hope. But there are a lot of crucial conference games in the next few weeks.
Class 5A
1. Iowa City High, 9-0
2. Johnston, 13-1
3. Dowling Catholic, 10-2
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11-0
5. Waukee, 10-1
6. SE Polk, 12-1
7. Cedar Falls, 8-3
8. Waterloo West, 9-2
9. Urbandale, 10-3
10. Ankeny Centennial, 6-6