Clear Lake girls up to No. 4 in latest IGHSAU rankings

4. Clear Lake, 11-1: Ever since the Lions dropped their first game on the season with a 46-33 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 4, the team has been on a tear. In the three games since, Clear Lake has won by margins of 48, 16, and 62 points. With Jaden Ainley and Chelsey Holck providing the lions share of the points and rebounds, the team has a power duo they can count on.