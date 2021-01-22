Clear Lake girls up to No. 4 in latest IGHSAU rankings

The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) basketball rankings are out, and North Iowa is well-represented, with four area schools currently ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes.
Clear Lake and St. Ansgar are both ranked No. 4, in Class 3A and 1A, respectively. In 3A, Osage's one-point win over the Saints on Tuesday boosted the team to No. 5. Meanwhile, in 2A, West Hancock fell three spots after the Eagles lost to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by 18.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Bishop Garrigan, 13-0
2. Newell-Fonda, 12-1
3. Kingsely-Pierson, 15-0
4. St. Ansgar, 12-1: The Saints fell one spot this week after the team's wild one-point loss to Osage on Tuesday night. The loss stings, as the Green Devils and Saints are now tied atop the Top of Iowa East, but with a favorable upcoming schedule and still only one loss, the Saints should be able to bounce back.
5. MMCRU, 11-1
6. Exira-EHK, 14-0
7. Collins-Maxwell, 12-0
8. Montezuma, 15-1
9. Springville
10. Winfield-Mount Union, 13-0
11. Burlington Notre Dame, 11-1
12. Westwood, 11-2
13. Lenox, 10-2
14. North Mahaska, 8-2
15. Woodbury Central, 13-4
Class 2A
1. Maquoketa Valley, 15-0
2. Dike-New Hartford, 12-0
3. West Branch, 9-1
4. North Linn, 12-1
5. Nodaway Valley, 12-0
6. Bellevue, 13-1
7. Grundy Center, 9-2
8. Central Lyon, 12-2
9. West Hancock, 11-2: The Eagles suffered an 18-point loss to GHV this past week, the team's most lopsided loss since its 76-52 state title game defeat to Newell-Fonda in 2019.
The defeat gives the Eagles two conference losses, puts Bishop Garrigan in the TOI West driver's seat, and drops the team three spots in the rankings. With a game on Friday against 9-3 North Union, and a rematch with Bishop Garrigan not too far away, the Eagles need to find their mojo again fast.
10. Treynor, 13-2
11. Underwood, 13-1
12. Sioux Central, 9-3
13. Denver, 9-4
14. Jesup, 12-2
15. Cascade, 12-4
Class 3A
1. Cherokee, 13-0
2. Unity Christian, 11-1
3. Des Moines Christian, 12-2
4. Clear Lake, 11-1: Ever since the Lions dropped their first game on the season with a 46-33 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 4, the team has been on a tear. In the three games since, Clear Lake has won by margins of 48, 16, and 62 points. With Jaden Ainley and Chelsey Holck providing the lions share of the points and rebounds, the team has a power duo they can count on.
With a 7-0 conference record, and in first place in the North Central Conference, the Lions are in good shape as the regular season nears its close.
5. Osage, 11-1: After a miracle last-second win over St. Ansgar on Tuesday night, the Green Devils avenged their only loss of the season so far, and in the process, Dani Johnson became the team's all-time leading scorer.
With a current nine-game winning streak and a share of the conference lead, the Green Devils are a team to be feared once the postseason comes around.
6. West Lyon, 11-1
7. West Liberty, 8-3
8. West Burlington, 13-1
9. Roland-Story, 8-3
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 12-2
11. Solon, 10-4
12. Vinton-Shellsburg, 13-2
13. Center Point-Urbana, 10-4
14. Panorma, 10-3
15. Waukon, 9-3
Class 4A
1. Glenwood, 12-2
2. Ballard, 12-0
3. Gilbert, 12-1
4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 11-2
5. Central DeWitt, 10-1
6. North Scott, 8-1
7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 11-2
8. Bondurant-Farrar, 7-4
9. Creston, 10-4
10. Denison-Schleswig, 10-2
11. Harlan, 9-3
12. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6-5
13. Boone, 6-4
14. Lewis Central, 7-5
15. Marion, 8-4
