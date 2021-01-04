Clear Lake girls team starts 2021 with frustrating loss

"They were the more aggressive team," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "They played a little harder than we did, and they got some loose balls that I thought we could've grabbed. Our girls just have to understand that no one is going to roll over, and just show up. They played hard. We didn't play hard."

Dodd led the Lions with 11 points on the night, and three 3-pointers. Junior Jaden Ainley finished with nine points.

For Waverly-Shell Rock, Draper led the way with 22 points. With that performance, she became the second-leading scorer in Class 4A, behind only Kelsey Fields of Creston.

"She is very strong." Clear Lake senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg said. "She knows what she is going to do before she does it. She has a very high basketball IQ, and it just clicks in her head."

In the second half, Clear Lake's starters had a total of four defensive rebounds.

"If you don't rebound, you're not going to win" Smith said. "I don't know what it was, but we were not ready to do the little things to win."

Despite the end result, the Lions seemed confident that the game will still be a valuable experience moving forward in their season.