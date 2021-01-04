Clear Lake girls team starts 2021 with frustrating loss

Losses don't come around all that often for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. So when they do happen, they tend to be frustrating.
On Monday night, the Class 3A No. 3 ranked Lions fell to Waverly-Shell Rock, the No. 7 team in Class 4A, by a 46-33 score. It was the first loss of the year for the North Central Conference-leading Lions.
The Go-Hawks got out to an early lead, as a pair of free throws from senior Abbie Draper and a two-point basket from junior Macy Smith put the team on top, 5-1. But Clear Lake answered with a 3-pointer from senior Darby Dodd, and a basket from Jaden Ainley, and at the end of the first, the score was tied, 6-6.
After the Go-Hawks pulled ahead in the second quarter, 14-10, the Lions got back-to-back threes from Ainley and Emily Theiss with less than two minutes to go in the half, to take two-point lead. At halftime, the Lions led Waverly-Shell Rock, 18-16.
In the third quarter, things fell apart for the Lions, as the Go-Hawks roared out of the locker room with 12 unanswered points. The Lions did finally manage to get on the board, but after being outscored in the third, 18-8, their two-point lead turned into a 10-point hole.
With just over three minutes left in the game, and his team down, 41-31, head coach Bart Smith pulled his starting lineup, and sent in the bench.
"They were the more aggressive team," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "They played a little harder than we did, and they got some loose balls that I thought we could've grabbed. Our girls just have to understand that no one is going to roll over, and just show up. They played hard. We didn't play hard."
Dodd led the Lions with 11 points on the night, and three 3-pointers. Junior Jaden Ainley finished with nine points.
For Waverly-Shell Rock, Draper led the way with 22 points. With that performance, she became the second-leading scorer in Class 4A, behind only Kelsey Fields of Creston.
"She is very strong." Clear Lake senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg said. "She knows what she is going to do before she does it. She has a very high basketball IQ, and it just clicks in her head."
In the second half, Clear Lake's starters had a total of four defensive rebounds.
"If you don't rebound, you're not going to win" Smith said. "I don't know what it was, but we were not ready to do the little things to win."
Despite the end result, the Lions seemed confident that the game will still be a valuable experience moving forward in their season.
"It’s going to get a fire under our butt," VanderPloeg said. "This stunk. This loss really hurt, and it’s our first one of the season, so it shows us that we can lose and that it happens."
With the loss, Clear Lake fell to 8-1, while the Go-Hawks improved to 7-1.
Clear Lake will host Webster City on Friday night.
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Ainley
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-2.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-3.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-4.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-5.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-6.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-7.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Dodd
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-9.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-10.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-11.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Dodd
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-13.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-14.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-15.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-16.jpg
Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 01-04-21-17.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.