Clear Lake girls rise to No. 2 in final basketball rankings

Class 4A

After a blowout win on Friday against Fort Dodge, the Mohawks ended the season with an 11-10 record, and a first-round bye in the regional tournament. Mason City will either play 5-15 Spencer, or 2-16 Storm Lake in the semis, so they are more or less guaranteed to play 18-1 Ballard in the regional finals. The road to the state tournament is not going to be easy for Mason City, but if they can pull off an upset against the No. 5-ranked Bombers, they will deserve a spot down at the Well.