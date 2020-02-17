Clear Lake girls rise to No. 2 in final basketball rankings

Well, the time has come for the final girls basketball rankings of the season. With the regional tournament starting this week, we can now separate the haves from the have-nots.
Several regional games happened this past weekend, and the state tournament begins in two weeks. Here is one last girls’ regular season poll. As usual, area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda, 21-0
2. Marquette Catholic, 20-1
3. North Mahaska, 18-2
4. Bishop Garrigan, 20-1
After an exciting revenge win against West Hancock to essentially clinch a share of the Top of Iowa West title, the Golden Bears are riding high. Garrigan will open regional play on Tuesday night against Newman Catholic, a game they should be able to win pretty handily.
5. Montezuma, 20-1
6. MMCRU, 20-0
7. St. Ansgar, 18-2
With an 18-2 record, the Saints earned themselves a first-round bye in the regional tournament. On Tuesday night, they will play 11-11 Janesville. I predict a pretty decisive win for the Saints, who are currently just three wins away from the state tournament.
8. Exira-EHK, 19-1
9. Kingsley-Pierson, 18-4
10. Springville, 18-4
Class 2A
1. Cascade, 22-0
2. West Hancock, 21-1
The chance for a perfect season and a solo conference title went away with the team’s one-point home loss to heated rival Bishop Garrigan, but the Eagles are a team that should be able to have a pretty easy time in the regional rounds. They will have to play some tough competition in the finals, but I expect this team to make a run at the state title. West Hancock already has a state champion football team, and six wrestlers going to state. If the girls’ squad wins it all, I vote that Britt be called “Title-Town” from now on.
3. North Linn, 19-2
3. MFL-Mar-Mac, 19-2
4. Osage, 19-2
After winning a conference title, the Green Devils got to take a one-week break, thanks to a first-round regional bye. With the best record in Region 2, the Saints should be able to punch their ticket to state, unless a team like Emmetsburg or Sioux City manages to pull off an upset in the finals.
5. West Branch, 18-3
6. Mediapolis, 20-1
7. Western Christian, 14-7
8. Van Buren, 19-3
9. Maquoketa Valley, 17-4
10. Nodaway Valley, 19-2
Class 3A
1. Dike-New Hartford, 20-1
2. Clear Lake, 20-2
With a dominant win over Hampton-Dumont in the regular season finale, Clear Lake proved once and for all that is the North Central Conference’s best team. The Lions beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday in the opening round, and will play Forest City Wednesday night in the semifinal. The big test will be in the final, likely against Okoboji. If the Lions can win that game (which they should), they will be feeling pretty darn good going into the state tournament.
3. Bishop Heelan, 17-4
4. Red Oak, 19-3
5. North Polk, 17-5
6. Roland-Story, 18-3
7. Okoboji, 21-1
8. Crestwood, 18-4
9. Des Moines Christian, 20-2
10. Davenport Assumption, 14-7
Class 4A
1. North Scott, 21-0
2. Marion, 20-1
3. Glenwood, 22-0
4. Center Point-Urbana, 19-2
5. Ballard, 20-1
6. Waverly-Shell Rock, 18-2
7. Lewis Central, 17-5
8. Gilbert, 17-3
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 14-7
10. Central Dewitt, 17-3
13. Mason City, 11-10
After a blowout win on Friday against Fort Dodge, the Mohawks ended the season with an 11-10 record, and a first-round bye in the regional tournament. Mason City will either play 5-15 Spencer, or 2-16 Storm Lake in the semis, so they are more or less guaranteed to play 18-1 Ballard in the regional finals. The road to the state tournament is not going to be easy for Mason City, but if they can pull off an upset against the No. 5-ranked Bombers, they will deserve a spot down at the Well.
Class 5A
1. Iowa City High, 20-1
2. Dowling Catholic, 18-3
3. Johnston, 19-2
4. Waukee, 19-2
5. Cedar Falls, 17-4
6. SE Polk, 17-4
7. Waterloo West, 17-4
8. Davenport North, 16-3
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 18-3
10. Urbandale, 14-7