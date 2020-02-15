Clear Lake girls overcome bumpy start to win regional tournament opener

Some girls basketball coaches may have concerns when their team falls behind 7-0 to start a game.

Clear Lake girls coach Bart Smith may not have been happy with such a start in the Lions’ Class 3A regional opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday, but he also knows the runs that his Lions are capable of.

That is exactly what Smith saw as second-rated Clear Lake stormed ahead and moved on with a 57-46 win over the Cardinals.

“Good teams are going to defend you,” Smith said. “You’ve got to be ready to go.”

G-H-V jumped on the Lions quickly before a pair of Sara Faber free throws nearly three minutes into the game got the Lions on the board.

Those free throws sparked a 20-2 run over the remainder of the first quarter and the early stages of the second quarter.

Clear Lake added another 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter, a spree that was largely sparked by the second unit.

That stretch gave the Lions a 20-point advantage that Clear Lake was able to ride to the win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Balance on offense was key for the Lions as six different players connected on three-point shots.