Clear Lake girls overcome bumpy start to win regional tournament opener

Some girls basketball coaches may have concerns when their team falls behind 7-0 to start a game.
Clear Lake girls coach Bart Smith may not have been happy with such a start in the Lions’ Class 3A regional opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday, but he also knows the runs that his Lions are capable of.
That is exactly what Smith saw as second-rated Clear Lake stormed ahead and moved on with a 57-46 win over the Cardinals.
“Good teams are going to defend you,” Smith said. “You’ve got to be ready to go.”
G-H-V jumped on the Lions quickly before a pair of Sara Faber free throws nearly three minutes into the game got the Lions on the board.
Those free throws sparked a 20-2 run over the remainder of the first quarter and the early stages of the second quarter.
Clear Lake added another 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter, a spree that was largely sparked by the second unit.
That stretch gave the Lions a 20-point advantage that Clear Lake was able to ride to the win.
Balance on offense was key for the Lions as six different players connected on three-point shots.
Clear Lake made nine shots from beyond the arc in the game.
Faber, who recently became the all-time leading scorer in five-player basketball at Clear Lake, was limited to just five field goal attempts on the night, but the senior made all five – including a trio of three-pointers – and was also perfect from the free-throw line to finish with 17.
Chelsey Holck added 13 points while Darby Dodd finished with eight.
Jayden Frank finished with 16 to lead the Cardinals, including a 10-for-10 performance from the free-throw line.
Chloe Frank and Morgan Ryerson had nine apiece for G-H-V.
Clear Lake (20-2) advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinal where the Lions will entertain Forest City.
The Indians (14-7) advanced with a 52-41 win over Humboldt on Saturday.
The Cardinals finished their season with an overall mark of 8-14.