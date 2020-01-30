Clear Lake girls improve to 15-1 with win over Crestwood

The 4th-ranked (Class 3A) Clear Lake girls basketball team has downed some solid teams this season en route to a 14-1 overall record.
On Thursday, though, the Lions stepped out of North Central Conference play with a desire to make a statement.
Not only was visiting Crestwood ranked second in Class 3A, the Cadets feature 6-foot-3 Sharon Goodman, an all-state player who has committed to play for the University of Iowa next season.
Lions coach Bart Smith and his coaching staff put together a remarkably effective game plan, and the Lions followed it to the letter as Clear Lake built a lead that ballooned to as many as 22 points in a 68-53 win.
“The things that allows us to get into our flow is our defense,” Smith said. “We had one day of preparation, but we executed.”
Crestwood looked solid early against the Lions, but in the second quarter Clear Lake managed to do to the Cadets what it has done to so many opponents this year – use its defense to spark a big run.
Clear Lake sprinted to 14-0 run that put them up by seven at halftime, and the Lions followed that with an 8-0 run early in the third quarter that put the lead in double digits for the rest of the game.
The offensive efficiency came from many places, but Sara Faber and Chelsey Holck were consistent contributors throughout.
Faber used her speed to force the tempo at the offensive end and finished the night with 20 points, nearly all on layups and pull-up jumpers off of drives.
Holck, who also finished with 20, started with the outside game as she connected on three first-half three-pointers.
“It has mostly been about confidence,” Holck said of her increased scoring. “That and my teammates trusting me.”
Three other Lions – Julia Merfeld, Darby Dodd and Zoe Fasbender – had at least two three-pointers apiece as the Lions connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc.
Merfeld finished with 12 points.
Defensively, the Lions forced 18 turnovers, but Holck, Faber and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg made life difficult in the middle for Goodman.
Goodman finished with 31 points, which was about her season average, but the Cadet offense was markedly slowed as the Lions made it challenging to find Goodman in the lane.
With five games remaining in the regular season, Clear Lake (15-1) looks to first take care of the remainder of its conference season before the Class 3A post-season opens.
Crestwood fell to 14-3 on the season.