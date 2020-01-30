Clear Lake girls improve to 15-1 with win over Crestwood

The 4th-ranked (Class 3A) Clear Lake girls basketball team has downed some solid teams this season en route to a 14-1 overall record.

On Thursday, though, the Lions stepped out of North Central Conference play with a desire to make a statement.

Not only was visiting Crestwood ranked second in Class 3A, the Cadets feature 6-foot-3 Sharon Goodman, an all-state player who has committed to play for the University of Iowa next season.

Lions coach Bart Smith and his coaching staff put together a remarkably effective game plan, and the Lions followed it to the letter as Clear Lake built a lead that ballooned to as many as 22 points in a 68-53 win.

“The things that allows us to get into our flow is our defense,” Smith said. “We had one day of preparation, but we executed.”

Crestwood looked solid early against the Lions, but in the second quarter Clear Lake managed to do to the Cadets what it has done to so many opponents this year – use its defense to spark a big run.

Clear Lake sprinted to 14-0 run that put them up by seven at halftime, and the Lions followed that with an 8-0 run early in the third quarter that put the lead in double digits for the rest of the game.