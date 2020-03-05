Clear Lake girls fall to Bishop Heelan in state semifinals

For most of the first half in Thursday’s Class 3A state semifinal, the Clear Lake girls basketball team was close to unstoppable. At halftime, the Lions and No. 3 seed Bishop Heelan had combined for 14 3-pointers, nine of them coming from Clear Lake.

After two quarters, Clear Lake was shooting 54.2 percent from the field, 69.3 percent from 3-point territory, and held a 37-28 lead over the Crusaders.

In the second half, Bishop Heelan took control. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 33-20 over the final two quarters, as Clear Lake suffered a season-ending 61-57 loss.

The Lions final field goal came with five minutes left in the game, as senior Sara Faber scored a layup to put the score at 56-51 in the Lions' favor. The Crusaders then scored three straight points to pull within two. Lions’ junior Chelsey Holck went to the free throw line with 2:32 left in the game and made one basket, and at that point, the Lions led 57-54.

But that would be Clear Lake’s final score of the game, as Bishop Heelan scored seven unanswered points to clinch the win, and a berth in the state title game.