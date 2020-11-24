Clear Lake girls crush Charles CIty in season opener

For Clear Lake girls' basketball, the season started off perfectly.

The Lions kicked the year off in dominant fashion on Tuesday night in Charles City, as the Lions beat the Comets, 76-18.

In the first quarter, senior Chelsey Holck scored the first goal of the season for the Lions on a layup, and made a subsequent free throw to put the team up by three. On the next possession, Charles City's Ashlyn Hoeft did the same, with a layup and a free throw, to tie the game at 3-3.

The rest of the of the game was all Clear Lake.

The Lions scored 13 straight points before Comets' senior Dani Stock sank a free throw to make the score 16-4. Clear Lake then went on a tear, holding Charles City scoreless for the remainder of the first half, and going into halftime with a 44-4 lead.

After a few more minutes on the floor in the third quarter, head coach Bart Smith pulled his starting lineup, and let the backups play the remainder of the game.

In the second half, the Lions outscored the Comets 32-14, to secure the win and snag their first win of the new season.