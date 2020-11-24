Clear Lake girls crush Charles CIty in season opener

For Clear Lake girls' basketball, the season started off perfectly.
The Lions kicked the year off in dominant fashion on Tuesday night in Charles City, as the Lions beat the Comets, 76-18.
In the first quarter, senior Chelsey Holck scored the first goal of the season for the Lions on a layup, and made a subsequent free throw to put the team up by three. On the next possession, Charles City's Ashlyn Hoeft did the same, with a layup and a free throw, to tie the game at 3-3.
The rest of the of the game was all Clear Lake.
The Lions scored 13 straight points before Comets' senior Dani Stock sank a free throw to make the score 16-4. Clear Lake then went on a tear, holding Charles City scoreless for the remainder of the first half, and going into halftime with a 44-4 lead.
After a few more minutes on the floor in the third quarter, head coach Bart Smith pulled his starting lineup, and let the backups play the remainder of the game.
In the second half, the Lions outscored the Comets 32-14, to secure the win and snag their first win of the new season.
Holck led the way for the Lions with 17 points and three 3-pointers, while junior Jaden Ainley finished with 12 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Eden came in off the bench in the second half and scored 12 points, including a run of eight straight in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Smith credited his team's pressure defense for completely shutting down Charles City's offense in the entire first half.
Of the Comets' 18 points, 14 of them came in the second half.
The win also came with a good number of Clear Lake's top players out due to injury. Seniors Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Darby Dodd, and Zoe Fasbender all sat, but Clear Lake still walked away with a decisive win.
"It was really encouraging to see that," Smith said. "We were kind of nervous because we do just have a lot of girls, and I told them all last night that they just need to be ready. They all came off the bench ready to play."
Clear Lake will play its next game on Dec. 1 at home against Nevada. Charles City will play on Dec. 5, against Algona.
