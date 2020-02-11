Clear Lake girls clinch conference title with win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL

It’s been a good week for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. Last Friday, senior Sara Faber broke the school’s all-time scoring record in a 31-point victory over Humboldt. And on Tuesday, the Lions clinched the North Central Conference title, with a 68-45 victory over rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

It was especially sweet for the Lions to take the NCC championship on senior night. After finishing second in the NCC a season ago, the Lions were happy to have the title back, on a night where the home crowd said goodbye to its upperclassmen.

“It feels good,” head coach Bart Smith said. “It’s just one thing that was on the girls’ things to accomplish this year. We let last year get away from us, and won it the year before. We don’t want to give that thing up, and it’s nice to win it here and win it in the fashion that we did.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

From the beginning of the game, Clear Lake dominated. In the first quarter, the Lions quickly got out to a 7-0 lead. By the end of the first, they led the Bulldogs, 20-5. At halftime, Clear Lake had extended the lead to 46-18. In the fourth quarter, the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 15-12, to secure the win and the conference crown.