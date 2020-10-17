Clear Lake defense rebounds, forces six turnovers in win over GHV

Back at the start of the year during camp, DeVries knew that his offense would be inexperienced – and he knew his defense wouldn’t be. So he made a point to focus on taking the ball away.

“We knew we needed to be an opportunistic defense and we knew we were going to be a little bit inexperienced on offense, so we had to give our offense short fields,” DeVries said.

Clear Lake’s constant emphasis on taking the ball away came to fruition at the most important time of the year.

Another part of the Lions football team that’s peaking at the right time is two-way player Jagger Schmitt. In the win over GHV, Schmitt’s pick-six and two rushing touchdowns were three of the five total touchdowns scored.

“He’s steadily been growing. He’s been asking for the ball more. I love to see that,” DeVries said. “We’ve got a nice rotation there where we can keep those horses nice and healthy and hungry. They’re running tough.”

The other two touchdowns came when senior Tyres Green scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from junior Carson Toebe.