Clear Lake Dance Team stays connected during COVID-19

“I’m glad we got to do that this year,” junior and dance team member Cale Schmitz said. “The whole COVID-19 thing didn’t end that. It’s really hard to get people when you aren’t able to go down to the middle schoolers and tell them about the dance team.”

On an individual level, Schmitz says that the lack of dance activity has been tough. Schmitz dances year-round and between the Clear Lake team and his time at a dance studio, he typically dances around 20 hours a week.

"Not going to dance takes a huge toll on my body," Schmitz said. "I went from practicing almost every single day to not practicing at all. I've been trying to go on runs to keep up my stamina and make sure that I am ready for next season."

At the moment, the team cannot gather together to practice their routines or train due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they can still do things to improve through the video conferencing service Zoom.

“A lot of studios are offering Zoom Classes, so we can try to get everybody on and into things like that,” LeFevre said. "There are some dance team coaches that are doing workouts with their teams on Zoom. We’re just trying to do the best that we can.”