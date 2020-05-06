Clear Lake Dance Team stays connected during COVID-19

In this age of physical separation and social distancing, it can be a challenge for local high school coaches to organize team activities. Even though they can’t get together, the Clear Lake Dance Team is doing its best to recruit new people.
This week, the team is holding team tryouts virtually, rather than in person.
For team Director Liz LeFevre, the biggest challenge is trying to recruit new members to the team while school is not in session. In a normal year, members of the high school team would go to the middle school during a lunch period and try to find kids who would be interested in joining the team. Since school has been shut down in the state of Iowa since early March, the recruitment has been a challenge.
“We are trying to figure out how to reach out to kids in a new way,” LeFevre said. “We’re trying to utilize our social media to reach out to kids. It’s hard. I’m nervous about it.”
Luckily, before the shutdowns occurred, members of the Clear Lake Dance Team were able to hold a middle school clinic to drum up interest. Since they live in a smaller community, current members of the team can easily tell which people are possibly interested in joining. If they hadn't had a clinic earlier this year, things probably would've been even more difficult.
“I’m glad we got to do that this year,” junior and dance team member Cale Schmitz said. “The whole COVID-19 thing didn’t end that. It’s really hard to get people when you aren’t able to go down to the middle schoolers and tell them about the dance team.”
On an individual level, Schmitz says that the lack of dance activity has been tough. Schmitz dances year-round and between the Clear Lake team and his time at a dance studio, he typically dances around 20 hours a week.
"Not going to dance takes a huge toll on my body," Schmitz said. "I went from practicing almost every single day to not practicing at all. I've been trying to go on runs to keep up my stamina and make sure that I am ready for next season."
At the moment, the team cannot gather together to practice their routines or train due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they can still do things to improve through the video conferencing service Zoom.
“A lot of studios are offering Zoom Classes, so we can try to get everybody on and into things like that,” LeFevre said. "There are some dance team coaches that are doing workouts with their teams on Zoom. We’re just trying to do the best that we can.”
Video tryouts for dance teams are not unique to the COVID-19 era. In the past, dancers were allowed to submit application videos if the tryout date conflicted with their schedule. But having tryouts exclusively via the internet is a new and strange experience.
“It's going to be reaching out a bit on Zoom and communicating constantly just to try to get everyone to build a team atmosphere over the internet," LeFevre said. "That is our main objective all summer. Work on technique and work on team building. When you’ve been doing something the same way for 15 years and it works, it’s a little scary to reinvent what you are doing and hope that it works still."
To try out, applicants can download the Band App, join the group "CLDT 20-21 tryouts" and submit their video. Teams will be announced on May 18.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!