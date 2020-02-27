Clear Lake boys shut down Iowa Falls-Alden to earn spot in substate final

It became apparent early in the second half of Thursday’s game between the Clear Lake boys basketball team and Iowa Falls-Alden, that the Lions were going to come out victorious. After scoring the final six points of the second quarter, the Lions started the second half with eight consecutive points to go up by 21, in Clear Lake’s eventual 70-39 victory.
The game started out in physical fashion, with both sides playing shutdown defense early on. Sophomore Carson Toebe had a big first quarter, shooting a 3-pointer to put the Lions up by four points, and later delivered a big block. But by halftime, the Lions led the Cadets by a 24-11 score. In the third quarter, Clear Lake outscored Iowa Falls 23-7, to essentially clinch the game.
The Lions held the Cadets to just eight points in the first quarter, three points in the second quarter, and seven in the third. Iowa Falls-Alden came into the game averaging 63 points a game on offense. Through the first three quarters, the team managed just 18 points against the Lions.
“I was really proud of how we were just locked in defensively,” head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “We knew they could score, we knew they were going to get some shots up. We had to defend well, and chase them off the 3-point line. I was really proud of that.”
As the clock ticked down, and the Lions’ win became assured, a pair of big moments set the Clear Lake student section wild. After a spirited game that saw both sides engaging in some trash talk, senior Kody Kearns unleashed a booming dunk in the fourth quarter, and then let loose with a scream toward the defender. The play earned a technical foul, but it seemed well worth it to the Lions' crowd.
Throughout the fourth, the crowd also chanted “We want Joe”, in reference to sophomore Joe Faber. With around two minutes remaining in the game, Faber came in and scored his first varsity bucket, much to the delight of the Lions' faithful.
“He’s a kid everybody likes at our school,” Toebe said. “He’s just different. There is nothing he can do that will get you upset at him. We’ve been trying to get him to get his first varsity bucket the last three games, and everybody has been chanting “We want Joe” for the past two weeks.”
Toebe finished 17 points on the night, while Kearns and fellow senior Jaylen DeVries each had nine points in their final game on Clear Lake's home floor.
“We knew it was going to be our last time playing on this court,” Toebe said. “We wanted to end it with a bang. For the seniors, it was the last time for them, so we wanted to make sure we were happy with the way we ended it.”
With the victory, the Lions earned a spot at the Class 3A, Substate 2 final. Clear Lake will face Ballard at Webster City High School on Wednesday, March 4, for a spot at the state tournament.
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 1
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 2
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 3
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 4
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 20
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 5
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 6
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 7
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 8
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 9
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 10
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 11
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 12
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 13
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 14
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 15
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 16
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 17
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 18
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 19
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 21
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 22
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 23
BBBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 24