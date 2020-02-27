Clear Lake boys shut down Iowa Falls-Alden to earn spot in substate final

As the clock ticked down, and the Lions’ win became assured, a pair of big moments set the Clear Lake student section wild. After a spirited game that saw both sides engaging in some trash talk, senior Kody Kearns unleashed a booming dunk in the fourth quarter, and then let loose with a scream toward the defender. The play earned a technical foul, but it seemed well worth it to the Lions' crowd.

Throughout the fourth, the crowd also chanted “We want Joe”, in reference to sophomore Joe Faber. With around two minutes remaining in the game, Faber came in and scored his first varsity bucket, much to the delight of the Lions' faithful.

“He’s a kid everybody likes at our school,” Toebe said. “He’s just different. There is nothing he can do that will get you upset at him. We’ve been trying to get him to get his first varsity bucket the last three games, and everybody has been chanting “We want Joe” for the past two weeks.”

Toebe finished 17 points on the night, while Kearns and fellow senior Jaylen DeVries each had nine points in their final game on Clear Lake's home floor.