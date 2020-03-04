Clear Lake boys end season with loss in substate finals

"They just made shots," head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "We just weren’t defending very well. They made a lot of shots in that first half. It was nothing we didn’t expect. We just didn’t execute as well as we should."

For the Lions, the season came to a close one step short of the state's biggest stage, as the team finished with an overall record of 20-4.

Formanek finished Wednesday's game with a team-high 21 points. Senior Jaylen DeVries scored 13 in his final game, and sophomore Carson Toebe contributed 11 points.

"I thought we had a chance," Ainley said. "Obviously, we didn't defend very well in the first half. We let them get a little bit of a lead, and gave them some easy baskets. I'm really proud of how we fought back in the second half and gave ourselves a chance. We got it to a one point game, and just missed a couple opportunities. We had a chance at the end. It's all you can ask for."

With the loss came the end for the most successful senior class in program history. The group won the North Central Conference title in each of the past three seasons, took the team to its first state tournament in 40 years, and won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

To Ainley, that is something to be proud of.