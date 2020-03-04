Clear Lake boys end season with loss in substate finals

For the Clear Lake boys basketball team, redemption was not to be found.
After going into the state tournament a year ago with a 24-0 record, only to lose in the state semifinals, the Lions spent this season eager to get back and finish the job. That wish will have to wait another season, as the Lions lost 65-56 to Ballard in the Class 3A, Substate 2 final.
The game was close early on. As time expired in the first quarter, Clear Lake senior Kody Kearns scored on a layup, and the Lions began the second quarter down, 19-17.
After a second quarter bucket from junior Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake took a brief one point lead, at 22-21. But Ballard responded by going on an 11-1 run, as the Bombers took a 32-23 lead. At halftime, Ballard led the Lions, 38-30.
In the third quarter, the Lions' supporters were taken on an emotional roller-coaster. Midway through the frame, the Bombers led by 10 points, at 49-39. At that point, things were starting to look bleak for Clear Lake. Soon after, the Lions went on a 9-0 run that brought them back within one point. The charge was led by Formanek, who scored seven consecutive points, with a pair of field goals and three free throws.
One point was as close as the Lions would get, as Ballard outscored Clear Lake in the fourth quarter, 11-8, to earn a spot in the state tournament.
"They just made shots," head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "We just weren’t defending very well. They made a lot of shots in that first half. It was nothing we didn’t expect. We just didn’t execute as well as we should."
For the Lions, the season came to a close one step short of the state's biggest stage, as the team finished with an overall record of 20-4.
Formanek finished Wednesday's game with a team-high 21 points. Senior Jaylen DeVries scored 13 in his final game, and sophomore Carson Toebe contributed 11 points.
"I thought we had a chance," Ainley said. "Obviously, we didn't defend very well in the first half. We let them get a little bit of a lead, and gave them some easy baskets. I'm really proud of how we fought back in the second half and gave ourselves a chance. We got it to a one point game, and just missed a couple opportunities. We had a chance at the end. It's all you can ask for."
With the loss came the end for the most successful senior class in program history. The group won the North Central Conference title in each of the past three seasons, took the team to its first state tournament in 40 years, and won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.
To Ainley, that is something to be proud of.
"I just thanked them for all they’ve done," Ainley said after the game. "Leave the jersey in a better place is all we ask, and they did that."
Eight seniors will graduate this June, and although a big chunk of the starting lineup will be missing when next season comes around, Ainley still has very high expectations for the 2020-2021 squad.
"We expect to be back in the same situation," Ainley said. "That is the goal we set every year. That is the expectation, and that is what we’re going to strive for."