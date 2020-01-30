Clear Lake boys bounce non-conference foe Crestwood, 67-49

The Clear Lake boys basketball team has rolled through North Central Conference play thus far this season, but occasionally a nonconference game in the middle of the schedule can prove to be much difficult.

On Thursday, the Lions demonstrated that they are too talented and too experienced to allow such a letdown as they opened up a 17-point halftime lead and bounced Crestwood 67-49.

“It was a workmanlike approach,” Clear Lake Jeremey Ainley said. “We have been shooting it better lately and starting to get more consistent.”

Clear Lake was a little rocky early, but sophomore guard Carson Toebe drilled three 3-pointers in the latter stages of the first quarter to help create some separation with the Cadets before the end of the first quarter.

From then on, the Clear Lake starting five largely executed their roles nearly flawlessly as the Lions got solid defense and balanced offense.

The Lions built their lead to as many as 26 in the fourth quarter before the reserves took over for both sides.

Andrew Formanek, the Lions’ leading scorer on the season at nearly 17 per contest, again paced Clear Lake with 22 points.