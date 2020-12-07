Clear Lake boys basketball takes down Mason City

The Clear Lake boys basketball team got off to a blazing hot start on Monday night, as the Lions stormed out to an early 16-0 lead over their Cerro Gordo County rival, Mason City.
In the end, the result wasn't quite as lopsided as the first quarter seemed to indicate, but the Lions still came away with a solid 56-43 win over the Mohawks.
A trio of players supplied the majority of the points for the Lions. Senior Eric Ritter scored a team-high 15 points in the game, with junior Carson Toebe close behind with 13, including three 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Formanek was the third Lion to score in double figures, with 10 points to his name.
After the hot start, the Lions were outscored by the Mohawks in the second quarter, 14-12, and the teams went into halftime with Clear Lake on top, 28-14.
At the start of the third, the Mohawks went on a 7-2 run, and pulled within nine points at 30-21. After an impassioned timeout speech from Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley, the Lions' offense roared back, with a 14-3 scoring binge that put them up at the start of the fourth quarter, 44-24.
In the final frame, the Mohawks outscored the Lions again, 19-12, and managed to pull within nine points, after a basket from Corey Miner put the score at 52-43 Clear Lake with a minute left on the clock.
But that was the final point that the Mohawks would get, as Ritter scored a basket with 50 seconds left, and Jagger Schmitt tipped one in for the final points of the game at the 10 second mark.
"I thought we improved," Ainley said. "From our first game to our second game, we really improved, especially defensively. That first game, I thought we had too many defensive lapses. Tonight, we really kind of strung it together, starting off in that first quarter, and then throughout the game. To hold a team to 43 points is going to win you a lot of games."
For the Mohawks, Miner finished with a team-high 23 points, with three 3's on 10-of-24 shooting. Brandon Shipman finished second for Mason City with 11 points. After their scoreless first quarter, the Mohawks managed to post a 37.5 shooting percentage for the game.
Miner and Shipman both had four steals.
With the win, Clear Lake improved to 2-0 on the season, while Mason City fell to 1-1. The Lions will play again on Friday at Humboldt, and Mason City will play Tuesday night, at Southeast Polk.
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-1.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-2.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-3.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-4.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-5.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-6.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-7.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-8.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-9.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-10.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Johnson-Bassey / Neuberger
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-12.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-13.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Toebe
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-15.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City - Luyobya / Washington
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-17.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-18.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-19.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-20.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-21.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-22.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-23.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
