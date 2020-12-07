Clear Lake boys basketball takes down Mason City

The Clear Lake boys basketball team got off to a blazing hot start on Monday night, as the Lions stormed out to an early 16-0 lead over their Cerro Gordo County rival, Mason City.

In the end, the result wasn't quite as lopsided as the first quarter seemed to indicate, but the Lions still came away with a solid 56-43 win over the Mohawks.

A trio of players supplied the majority of the points for the Lions. Senior Eric Ritter scored a team-high 15 points in the game, with junior Carson Toebe close behind with 13, including three 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Formanek was the third Lion to score in double figures, with 10 points to his name.

After the hot start, the Lions were outscored by the Mohawks in the second quarter, 14-12, and the teams went into halftime with Clear Lake on top, 28-14.

At the start of the third, the Mohawks went on a 7-2 run, and pulled within nine points at 30-21. After an impassioned timeout speech from Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley, the Lions' offense roared back, with a 14-3 scoring binge that put them up at the start of the fourth quarter, 44-24.

